Garrison Fire Receives Grant

Money for training and supplies
The Garrison Fire District has been awarded $78,329 in federal funds to purchase personal protective equipment and for training and supplies for firefighters responding to emergencies during the pandemic.
The award was part of $5 million in grants distributed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to fire departments in New York state. Another $3.6 million was distributed by FEMA in July.
