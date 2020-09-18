Garrison Names New Principal

Also looking for facilities volunteers

The Garrison school board on Wednesday (Sept. 16) named Allison Emig as its new principal. She succeeds Alex Levine, who left in July to take a job at a middle school in Rockland County.

Allison Emig

Emig, who has degrees in education from Mount Saint Mary College and the College of New Rochelle, began her career with the Katonah-Lewisboro School District, where she taught for 15 years in the elementary and middle-school grades before spending four years as a principal at Southern Westchester BOCES in Rye Brook. She will begin the job on Nov. 2, the district said.

The Garrison board is also seeking two volunteers with expertise in construction, architecture, facilities project management, facilities planning or related fields to serve on its facilities committee. 

The term for one position expires in June 2021 and the other in June 2022. Send a letter and resume by Oct. 16 to Dusti Callo, District Clerk, GUFS, 1100 Route 9D, P.O. Box 193, Garrison, NY 10524 or by email to dcallo@gufs.org.

