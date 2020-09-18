Magazzino Issues  Call for Sounds

mm By |

Artist will create a ‘Cold Spring soundtrack’

Magazzino Italian Art, the museum in Philipstown, has announced an open call for sounds.

Through Nov. 7, volunteers are invited to share short sound recordings of anything that feels reflective of the current moment. Marinella Senatore, the artist behind last year’s parade performance on Main Street in Cold Spring, and composer Emiliano Branda will write a score that interweaves each sound recording to create a symphonic soundscape made up of the voices of the community.

To participate, call 845-476-8409 to leave a voicemail, send a recording to the same number by text message or email opencall@magazzino.art. For more information, visit magazzino.art.

HOW WE REPORT
Trust MarkThe Current is a member of The Trust Project, a consortium of news outlets that has adopted standards to allow readers to more easily assess the credibility of their journalism. Our best practices, including our verification and correction policies, can be accessed here. Have a comment? A news tip? Spot an error? Email editor@highlandscurrent.org.

What Type of Story is This?
News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
See explanation.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.