Magazzino Issues  Call for Sounds

Artist will create a ‘Cold Spring soundtrack’

Magazzino Italian Art, the museum in Philipstown, has announced an open call for sounds.

Through Nov. 7, volunteers are invited to share short sound recordings of anything that feels reflective of the current moment. Marinella Senatore, the artist behind last year’s parade performance on Main Street in Cold Spring, and composer Emiliano Branda will write a score that interweaves each sound recording to create a symphonic soundscape made up of the voices of the community.

To participate, call 845-476-8409 to leave a voicemail, send a recording to the same number by text message or email opencall@magazzino.art. For more information, visit magazzino.art.