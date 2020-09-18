Six Months Later, Nelsonville Holds Election

Four incumbents ran unopposed

Apparently, the fifth time was the charm.

After the COVID-19 lockdown wrecked four previous dates for Nelsonville’s municipal election, four incumbents running unopposed were each elected in voting that took place on Tuesday (Sept. 15) at Village Hall.

Mayor Mike Bowman (38 votes from 51 voters), Trustees Dave Moroney (50 votes) and Chris Winward (39 votes), and Justice Court Judge Dennis Zenz (47 votes) each were returned to office.

The election was originally scheduled for March 18 but, like spring elections elsewhere in New York, was postponed because of the pandemic to April 28, then pushed back again, to June 1, then to June 23, before finally being moved to September.