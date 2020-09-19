Beacon Police Blotter

Select incidents from Aug. 10 to 31

Officers responded to 470 calls, including 21 auto crashes and nine domestic disputes.

Monday, Aug. 10

Atrayu N. Felix, 23, of Beacon, was processed on a bench warrant and charged with resisting arrest.

Tuesday, Aug. 11

Keith D. Williams, 39, of Purling, was processed on a bench warrant.

After a fight on Cross Street, Tony T. McClean, 44, of Beacon was charged with third-degree assault, criminal mischief, second-degree burglary and endangering the welfare of a child.

A caller reported fraudulent activity regarding a bank account.

An officer responded to a Main Street accident involving a car and a bicyclist.

An officer responded to a hit-and-run of a parked car on Catherine Street.

Thursday, Aug. 13

A caller reported damage to his car as the result of a hit-and-run on Main Street.

A caller reported jewelry stolen from her purse while shopping on Main Street.

Friday, Aug. 14

A caller on Wolcott Avenue reported receiving threatening messages via social media.

Lisa M. Mazzocchi, 56, of New Windsor, was processed on an arrest warrant.

Sunday, Aug. 16

An officer responded to a report of vandalism to a Verplanck Avenue building.

Justin J. Tomlins, 40, of Beacon, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief.

Monday, Aug. 17

A caller on West Main Street reported metal railings taken from his shop. The railings were later recovered.

An individual who fell off a bike on Robert Cahill Drive was taken to a hospital.

Tuesday, Aug. 18

A caller reported someone using his identity to file for unemployment benefits.

Tariq J. Brown, 38, of Beacon was processed on a bench warrant.

A caller on Mason Circle reported a dog bite.

Wednesday, Aug. 19

A caller reported finding a handgun while cleaning out a Harbor View Court house. The gun was placed into evidence.

Thursday, Aug. 20

A caller reported an individual caught on camera walking on his property.

A caller reported being robbed on Wolcott Avenue by a group of individuals.

Christopher T. Johnson, 55, of Beacon, was charged with three counts of second-degree attempted burglary and one count of second-degree burglary. Johnson was arrested again the same day and charged with trespassing and third-degree criminal trespassing. (See. Aug. 27 entry.)

Friday, Aug. 21

A caller reported money stolen from her car on Front Street.

Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.

Officers responded to an auto crash on Fishkill Avenue and charged Jesus A. Calderon, 73, of Beacon, with third-degree aggravated driving without a license.

Saturday, Aug. 22

A caller on Liberty Street reported damage to the window of her vehicle overnight.

A caller on North Elm Street reported money being transferred from her account to someone posing as a landlord.

Sunday, Aug. 23

A caller on North Elm Street reported that the rear window of her car was shattered.

Thursday, Aug. 27

Christopher T. Johnson, 55, of Beacon, was arrested after a month-long investigation into a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries. (See Aug. 20 entry.) He was charged with three counts of second-degree attempted burglary, a felony, and one count of second-degree burglary, also a felony. He was also wanted for a parole violation. Johnson was remanded to Dutchess County Jail.

An individual was reported missing, then later located.

A caller reported that her landlord refused to refund a security deposit.

Friday, Aug. 28

A caller reported someone calling and impersonating an officer in a gift-card scam.

Sunday, Aug. 30

After a fight at Tompkins Terrace, Andrea M. Stokes, 21, of Wappingers Falls, was charged with second-degree menacing and second-degree criminal mischief.

Monday, Aug. 31

Louis H. Casson, 22, of Beacon, was processed on a bench warrant.