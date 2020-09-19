Central Hudson Wants Rate Hike

State commission will review request

The state Public Service Commission said it will begin a review of a request from Central Hudson to raise its electricity and gas rates next year.

Central Hudson, which has about 121,000 customers in Dutchess County and 5,200 in Putnam, is proposing increases that would result in average bill increases of $3.51 monthly for electricity and $3.28 for gas. The utility said it needs the $47.2 million annually that the increase will raise for infrastructure, repairs, discounts given to low-income customers and other purposes.

The commission has scheduled a virtual conference for 10 a.m. on Oct. 6. Instructions for joining the conference via WebEx can be found here.