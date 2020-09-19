Planning Board Approves Three Projects

Kitchen, dining get OK at former Silver Spoon

The Cold Spring Planning Board on Sept. 10 approved an amendment to the site plan for 124 Main St. that will allow the nine-room Cold Spring Hotel (formerly the Silver Spoon Restaurant) to operate a kitchen, dining area and lounge.

The board also approved a change of use for 20 The Boulevard from a single-family home to a tourist home with a maximum of three rooms being rented out. The home was once owned by William Kemble, one of the founders of the West Point Foundry but has come to be known as the Campbell property.

The board said the property owner would consider adding vegetation or fencing to reduce the visual impact of headlights on neighboring homes when vehicles enter and leave the property.

An addition, the board approved for a site plan a live-work space at 37 Fair St., the former site of the Impellittiere Motors dealership. The building is being converted to an artist’s studio and one-bedroom residence and will retain the exterior and interior walls. A new roof will feature sawtooth sky lights.