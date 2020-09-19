Putnam Gets $360K Grant for Nurses

Money also can be used for COVID work

The Putnam County Health Department received a $360,136 state grant to hire three part-time nurses, cover overtime, purchase computers and software and undertake COVID-19 investigations over the next two years.

The award was announced during the Legislature’s Health Committee meeting on Sept. 10.

At the same meeting, the committee approved a $20,713 fund transfer to cover the costs of cleaning and preparing 26 buses for the county pre-kindergarten and early-intervention programs. According to Legislator Amy Sayegh (R-Mahopac), who chairs the committee, the buses had been sidelined for months.