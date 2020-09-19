Putnam Gets $360K Grant for Nurses

Liz Schevtchuk Armstrong By , Reporter |

Money also can be used for COVID work

The Putnam County Health Department received a $360,136 state grant to hire three part-time nurses, cover overtime, purchase computers and software and undertake COVID-19 investigations over the next two years.

The award was announced during the Legislature’s Health Committee meeting on Sept. 10.

At the same meeting, the committee approved a $20,713 fund transfer to cover the costs of cleaning and preparing 26 buses for the county pre-kindergarten and early-intervention programs. According to Legislator Amy Sayegh (R-Mahopac), who chairs the committee, the buses had been sidelined for months. 

HOW WE REPORT
Trust MarkThe Current is a member of The Trust Project, a consortium of news outlets that has adopted standards to allow readers to more easily assess the credibility of their journalism. Our best practices, including our verification and correction policies, can be accessed here. Have a comment? A news tip? Spot an error? Email editor@highlandscurrent.org.

What Type of Story is This?
News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
See explanation.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.