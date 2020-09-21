Beacon Police Rescue Hiker

Injured after apparent fall at Dennings Point

Officers from the Beacon Police Department rescued an injured hiker near Long Dock Park on Sunday (Sept. 20).

The department received a call at 11:24 p.m. that a hiker was missing, according to a Facebook post by the Beacon PBA. The hiker was located at Dennings Point along the river, down a steep embankment and laying in the water. The hiker was unable to walk and appeared to be suffering from hypothermia, officers said.

The Beacon Fire Department also responded, and the hiker was removed with the police department’s utility-terrain vehicle (UTV). The hiker was transported to a hospital by the Beacon Volunteer Ambulance Corp.