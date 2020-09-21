Hustis Trial Set for April

Negotiations continue for plea agreement

Although negotiations continue for a possible plea agreement between federal prosecutors and Charles E. “Chuck” Hustis III, the former Cold Spring trustee and mayoral candidate who was charged last year with the attempted enticement of a minor for sex, a judge earlier this month scheduled a trial for April.

The next deadline in the case is Nov. 2, when the defense must present its motion to dismiss the charges. The government must reply by Nov. 23, and the defense must reply to the reply by Dec. 7. The federal judge, Cathy Seibel, will consider the arguments and rule by Jan. 8 whether to dismiss the charges or continue with the proceedings, according to the court schedule.

Hustis, 37, pleaded not guilty to the charge in July during his arraignment in White Plains. He was arrested by the FBI in December while authorities say he waited to meet a teenage boy after making arrangements online. A judge released Hustis on $150,000 bond but placed him under home detention with a monitoring device.

Seibel scheduled jury selection to begin on April 12, which she said would give the parties more time to continue “discussions regarding potential disposition.”