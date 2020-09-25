Shimin Wins Emmy for “Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops”

Toby Shimin, who lives in Cold Spring, on Tuesday (Sept. 22) won an Emmy for Outstanding Editing: Documentary for her work on Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops, a chronicle of two San Antonio police officers who specialize in helping people who are mentally ill. 

The HBO film will be shown online tonight (Sept. 25) as part of the ongoing Depot Docs series affiliated with the Philipstown Depot Theatre in Garrison.

Shimin has been nominated twice for other Emmys: in 2019 for her work on the documentary This is Home: A Refugee Story, and in 2003 for Outstanding Picture Editing for Nonfiction Programming (Single or Multi-Camera) for “Seabiscuit,” an episode of American Experience on PBS.

