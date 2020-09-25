Shimin Wins Emmy for “Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops”

Toby Shimin, who lives in Cold Spring, on Tuesday (Sept. 22) won an Emmy for Outstanding Editing: Documentary for her work on Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops, a chronicle of two San Antonio police officers who specialize in helping people who are mentally ill.
The HBO film will be shown online tonight (Sept. 25) as part of the ongoing Depot Docs series affiliated with the Philipstown Depot Theatre in Garrison.
Shimin has been nominated twice for other Emmys: in 2019 for her work on the documentary This is Home: A Refugee Story, and in 2003 for Outstanding Picture Editing for Nonfiction Programming (Single or Multi-Camera) for “Seabiscuit,” an episode of American Experience on PBS.
The Current is a member of The Trust Project, a consortium of news outlets that has adopted standards to allow readers to more easily assess the credibility of their journalism. Our best practices, including our verification and correction policies, can be accessed here. Have a comment? A news tip? Spot an error? Email editor@highlandscurrent.org.
Free News Updates
Sign up to receive updates by email (no spam).
You will receive an email shortly asking you to confirm your subscription.