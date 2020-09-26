Magazzino Appoints Scholar

Also, accepting applications for 2021-22

Magazzino Italian Art, the museum in Philipstown, on Monday (Sept. 21) announced the appointment of Teresa Kittler as its 2020-21 scholar-in-residence focused on postwar and contemporary works.

Kittler has a special interest in postwar art and the artists Marisa Merz and Carla Accardi. For the first part of her residency, she will work remotely from the University of York in England, where she is a lecturer.

As the scholar-in-residence, Kittler will collaborate with the museum on curatorial programs and organize its annual lecture series. She will continue her research on artistic responses in Italy in the 1960s and 1970s to habitation, ecology and newly available synthetic materials.

The museum also launched a call for applications for its 2021-22 scholar-in-residence position. See magazzino.art.