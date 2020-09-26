Plastic-Bag Ban Begins Oct. 19

With litigation resolved, state to start enforcement

The state will begin enforcement of its ban of single-use plastic bags on Oct. 19 following the resolution of a lawsuit designed to stop it.

The ban, which went into effect on March 1, was not enforced by the state Department of Environmental Conservation because of a lawsuit filed by Poly-Pak Industries, Green Earth Food Corp. and the Bodega and Small Business Association, among other plaintiffs.

For more information about the ban or to file a complaint about businesses using single-use carryout bags, see dec.ny.gov/chemical/50034.html, email plasticbags@dec.ny.gov, or call 518-402-8706.