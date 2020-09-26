Putnam Health to Offer Flu Shots

Clinic scheduled in Garrison

The Putnam County Department of Health plans to provide flu shots to residents during a drive-thru at the Garrison Fire Department on Oct. 7.

Appointments are required for the clinic, which will take place from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Residents are also asked to wear short sleeves to make it easier for the nurses to administer the vaccine.

The health department also plans to provide shots on Oct. 19 at its office in Brewster.

The clinics are open to all Putnam County adults. More information, and required forms to be completed before the clinic, can be found at putnamcountyny.com/health/immunization. Appointments can be made by calling 845-808-1390, ext. 43262 and leaving a name and phone number. The fee is $25, or free to those 65 years or older who have a Medicare card.

The county offers free flu shots to all school-aged children at school-based clinics.