Putnam Launches Police Reform Page

Includes info and updates on panel’s work

Putnam County on Sept. 18 launched a webpage for its Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative at putnamcountyny.gov/policereviewpanel.

“Public-service agencies, including police agencies, should always be transparent,” said County Executive MaryEllen Odell in a statement. “This site, along with our regular meetings, will allow the public to better understand the policies in place as well as the training mandated for all our police officers.”

The panel was formed in August in response to an executive order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo that local governments perform a comprehensive review of police force deployments, strategies, policies, procedures and practices. Its next meeting will be held by audiolink at 10 a.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 29.) 

