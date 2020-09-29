Spirit of Beacon Day (Video)

Organizers post video of virtual performances

The 43rd annual Spirit of Beacon Day took place on Sunday (Sept. 27) with a virtual and safely distanced event. Due to pandemic health and safety guidelines, there was no festival on Main Street. But community groups and first responders organized a caravan through the city’s neighborhoods and organizers posted a virtual gathering, including musical and dance performances, that can be viewed below, along with a gallery contributed by The Current with photos from the 2019 parade.

Video by The Highlands Current

