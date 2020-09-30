Carmel Man Charged with Having Child Porn

Arrested after notification from Texas authorities

Putnam County sheriff’s deputies on Sept. 17 arrested a Carmel man on charges of possession of child pornography.

The agency said it had received a referral from Texas law-enforcement officials about a resident who was images of child abuse through a chat program. After a joint investigation coordinated through the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force run by New York State Police, authorities said they identified the suspect as Brian Lockhart, 44, and the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant on his home.

K9 Hannah, the department’s electronics detection dog, assisted in the execution of the search warrant, the agency said, which led to the seizure of more than a dozen electronic devices.

Lockhart was charged with four counts of promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child younger than 17, although the department said digital forensics examination of the devices continues.

