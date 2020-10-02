Around Town (Photos)

Ross Corsair By , Photographer |

Orange moon

FIRE IN THE SKY — Smoke from massive forest fires burning on the West Coast has made its way 3,000 miles across the U.S., creating hazy conditions. It also makes the moon appear red or orange because the two colors have the longest wavelengths and are not absorbed by the particles. Nevertheless, air quality remains “good” in the Highlands, according to the U.S. Air Quality Index at airnow.gov.

BIKE DAY — The Philipstown Trails Committee set up a 1.7-mile loop with cones, chalk arrows and crossing guards that began and ended on the Haldane campus in Cold Spring on Saturday (Sept. 26) for walkers, bicyclists and other non-motorized movers.

FARM SHOW — Collaborative Concept’s Farm Show, which moved this year from Saunders’ Farm in Garrison to Tilly Foster Farm in Brewster, continues through Oct. 31. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Thursday to Sunday.

HOW WE REPORT
Trust MarkThe Current is a member of The Trust Project, a consortium of news outlets that has adopted standards to allow readers to more easily assess the credibility of their journalism. Our best practices, including our verification and correction policies, can be accessed here. Have a comment? A news tip? Spot an error? Email editor@highlandscurrent.org.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.