Around Town (Photos)

FIRE IN THE SKY — Smoke from massive forest fires burning on the West Coast has made its way 3,000 miles across the U.S., creating hazy conditions. It also makes the moon appear red or orange because the two colors have the longest wavelengths and are not absorbed by the particles. Nevertheless, air quality remains “good” in the Highlands, according to the U.S. Air Quality Index at airnow.gov.

BIKE DAY — The Philipstown Trails Committee set up a 1.7-mile loop with cones, chalk arrows and crossing guards that began and ended on the Haldane campus in Cold Spring on Saturday (Sept. 26) for walkers, bicyclists and other non-motorized movers.

FARM SHOW — Collaborative Concept’s Farm Show, which moved this year from Saunders’ Farm in Garrison to Tilly Foster Farm in Brewster, continues through Oct. 31. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Thursday to Sunday.