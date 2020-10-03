Land Trust Launches Challenge

‘Nature Time’ will explore open spaces

The Hudson Highlands Land Trust has launched a public challenge based on its Nature Time video series.

Through October, the land trust is inviting community members to visit their favorite public open spaces in the Highlands or their backyards and create nature videos. Contributions will be shared on the HHLT website and prizes will be awarded.

Everyone who submits a video will receive a ticket to the organization’s winter benefit. See hhlt.org/nature-time-challenge. The deadline is Oct. 31.