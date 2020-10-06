On The Spot

Michael Turton By , Senior Correspondent |

What would you add to make your community a better place to live?


More public programs for those in need and more after-school programs for kids.
~ Max Smith, Beacon

Maya Osborn
Electric scooters that you can rent and ride around town.
~ Maya Osborn, Cold Spring

Mike Gallagher
I’d love to have something like Dockside back, a nice waterfront restaurant.
~ Mike Gallagher, Cold Spring

