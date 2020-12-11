38 Years of Columns

Beacon Historical Society publishes anthology

The Beacon Historical Society this month published a collection of columns by its former president Robert Murphy, who for 38 years edited and wrote its monthly newsletter.

Murphy died in July of cancer at age 72. His later writings, posted to the BHS website, were reprinted in The Current from 2017 to 2019 as Bits of Beacon History.

The 544-page book, Beacon’s Memory Keeper and Storyteller: Robert J. Murphy, is illustrated with more than 1,000 photos, said Denise Doring VanBuren, another former BHS president who edited the manuscript and published it with Murphy’s sister, Diane, to benefit the historical society.

“Bob was the quintessential local historian — a walking encyclopedia of Beacon history and trivia,” VanBuren said. “He brought so much history to life for the rest of us.”

The book is $50 with shipping and tax at beaconhistorical.org. Or purchased copies are available for pickup at Bob’s Corner Store on Route 9D and Beacon Bath and Bubble on Main Street.

The book can also be purchased at three events: on Saturday (Dec. 12) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bob’s Corner Store; on Sunday (Dec.13) at the St. Joachim Church’s gymnasium from 1 to 3 p.m.; and on Dec. 19 at Beacon Bath and Bubble from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Payment must be by cash or check.