The Week Ahead

GIFT DRIVES
Helping Hands Kindness Drive
BEACON
Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org
The library is collecting personal products for local food pantries. Drop off new and unopened soap, sanitizer, toothpaste, lotion, deodorant, baby wipes and feminine hygiene products. Through Dec. 30.
Philipstown Food Pantry
COLD SPRING
224 Main St.
Donations of new shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant, soap and dish and laundry detergent can be dropped off on the porch. Through Dec. 24.
Toys for Tots
BEACON
Edward Jones
284 Main St. | toysfortots.org
Drop off new, unwrapped toys by Dec. 21 for the annual Marine Corps program.
Toys for Tots
PHILIPSTOWN
toysfortots.org
Drop off new, unwrapped toys by Dec. 21 at C&E Paint Supply, Foodtown, Drug World or Downey Oil in Cold Spring, or Deb’s Hair Salon in Nelsonville.
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 12
Darkest Before Dawn
BEACON
Noon – 4 p.m. Ethan Cohen KuBe
211 Fishkill Ave. | 845-765-8270
ecfa.com
This exhibit of international artists features works that address uncertainty in our collective history. Schedule an appointment to visit.
SAT 12
Bridging Solitude / Reflections
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | 845-440-7584
baugallery.org
Ilse Schreiber-Noll’s multimedia work connects with loneliness and isolation, using art as a bridge. Eileen Sackman’s ceramics explore how reflections echo in our lives. Through Jan. 3.
SAT 12
Gift Wrapped / Kimokawaii / Mike Strick
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery
163 Main St. | 212-255-2505
shop.cluttermagazine.com/gallery
The gallery’s annual holiday show includes art for gifting.
MUSIC
SAT 12
A Celtic Family Christmas at Home
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Bardavon
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy will perform and share moments around the Christmas tree and other bits of holiday chaos via livestream to benefit Bardavon. Registration required. Cost: $20
THURS 17
Have Yourself a Rockin’ Little Christmas
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Bardavon
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
The livestream performance includes Lucinda Williams’ favorite holiday songs. The venue receives a portion of ticket sales. Cost: $20
SAT 19
Handel’s Messiah Sing-A-Long
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Bardavon
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
The recording of a 2019 performance by the Hudson Valley Philharmonic, broadcast on YouTube, will include on-screen lyrics and guest conductor Christine Howlett providing commentary. A portion of the donations will benefit People’s Place and Dutchess Outreach.
SUN 20
Austin Charnis
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
crowdcast.io/e/austin-charnis–/register
In this guitar performance, Charnis will mine a classical and contemporary repertoire that ranges from Bach to Eric Clapton.
SUN 20
Home for the Holidays
WEST POINT
2 p.m. West Point Band
westpointband.com/holiday-show
Watch on Facebook or YouTube.
HOLIDAY MARKETS
SAT 12
Small Gift Show
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Find handmade and artistic jewelry, ceramics and other gifts priced at $100 or less. Also SUN 13, FRI 18, SAT 19, SUN 20. Continues through Dec. 23.
SUN 13
Holiday Mart & Tree Lighting
WAPPINGERS FALLS
3 – 7 p.m. Dutchess Stadium
1500 Route 9D | hvrenegades.com
Shop for clothing, treats, jewelry, holiday decor, ceramics and more. Parking is $5.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 12
Santa Visit
GARRISON
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
Santa Claus will welcome children from the front porch of the historic mansion. Also SUN 19. Cost: $12 ($10 senior, $6 ages 5-18, free for healthcare workers, members and children under age 5)
SAT 12
Mooseltoe
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
Jim Semmelman will read from his book and actors from the musical will perform highlights. Free
SUN 13
The Snowmaiden
BEACON
Howland Public Library
845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org
Watch a performance online by the No Strings Marionettes as the troupe performs a classic Russian folktale about a snow girl who comes to life.
SUN 13
Brunch with Santa
WEST POINT
10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Thayer Hotel
674 Thayer Road | 845-446-4731
thethayerhotel.com
Reservations required. Also SUN 20. Cost: $46 ($23 ages 5-12)
FRI 18
Great Kids’ Dessert Bake Off
GARRISON
7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
bit.ly/DFPLkidscook
Watch the video submissions and awards ceremony hosted by Justice McCray and Karen Thompson. Register online.
SAT 19
Winter Solstice Celebration
CORNWALL
3:30 – 5:30 p.m.
Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive
845-534-5506 x204 | hhnm.org
On the longest night of the year, go on a scavenger hunt for a Yule Log and cheer on the lengthening days around a bonfire. Call to register. Cost: $8 ($6 children; $6/$4 for members)
SAT 19
Drag Queen Story Hour
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
bit.ly/DFPLdragqueen
Children ages 12 and younger and their families can enjoy Angel Elektra reading holiday stories, singing and crafting. Register to watch online.
SUN 20
Classics for Kids: The Nutcracker
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
howlandmusic.org/ClassicsForKids.html
Pianists Stephen Joven-Lee and Michelle Wong will perform Tchaikovsky’s music and Gina Samardge will narrate. Register online and watch on YouTube through Jan. 4. Cost: Pay as you wish
COMMUNITY
SAT 12
Silent Night Twilight Stroll
GARRISON
3 – 7 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
Enjoy dusk and sunset on the grounds. Reservations required. Also FRI 11, SAT 12. Cost: $12 ($10 senior, $6 ages 5-18, free for healthcare workers, members and children under age 5)
SAT 12
Beacon’s Memory Keeper
BEACON
10 a.m. Bob’s Corner Store
790 Wolcott Ave. | beaconhistorical.org
Pick up a copy of an anthology of articles on the history of Beacon by the late Robert Murphy, former president of the Beacon Historical Society. Also, SUN 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the St. Joachim gym and SAT 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Beacon Bath and Bubble.
SUN 13
Make a Winter Wreath
GARRISON
8 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
Marcella Broe of the Parcel Flower Co. will demonstrate over Zoom how to make a festive holiday decoration. Purchase a kit in advance or gather your own materials.
TALKS & TOURS
SUN 13
Sharon Salzberg and Krishna Das
GARRISON
2 – 5 p.m. Garrison Institute
garrisoninstitute.org
In this virtual workshop, which is also a benefit for the institute, Salzberg and Das will lead meditation and chanting. Cost: $60
MON 14
The Man Who Shaped Music In America
NEWBURGH
7 p.m. Newburgh Symphony Orchestra
newburghsymphony.org
Russel Ger, the orchestra’s musical director, will discuss Leonard Bernstein’s impact in the second of a four-part Zoom series. Cost: $20
WED 16
Backyard Wildlife: Tracks and Traces
7 p.m. Teatown Lake
bit.ly/tracks-traces
Learn about ways to identify the animals that share your landscape in this webinar. Cost: Pay as you wish
THURS 17
John Fullerton
GARRISON
2 p.m. Garrison Institute
garrisoninstitute.org
As part of the Pathways to Planetary Health Forum, the president and founder of the Capital Institute will discuss regenerative economics with Jonathan F.P. Rose over Zoom. Cost: Pay as you wish
THURS 17
Early American Industrialists
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Putnam History Museum
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Anton Chaikin, author of Who We Are: America’s Fight for Universal Progress, from Franklin to Kennedy, will discuss over Zoom the placement of the West Point Foundry within the strategy of the early industrial movement. Cost: $10 (members free)
THURS 17
Forum: An Evening of Love
GARRISON
2 p.m. Garrison Institute
garrisoninstitute.org
Yolanda Sealey-Ruiz will read from her book, Love from the Vortex and Other Poems, which explores the intersections of history, social justice, education and humanity. Register online. Cost: Pay what you wish
THURS 17
Overdose Prevention Training
COLD SPRING
7 p.m.
Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub
philipstownhub.org
Register to join the workshop via Zoom. Free Narcan kits will be delivered to participants.
CIVIC
MON 14
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
MON 14
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
TUES 15
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
WED 16
Public Hearings on Putnam Raises
Carmel
By audiocast
4:30 & 6:30 p.m.
putnamcountyny.gov
See website for link.
WED 16
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
SAT 19
Community Forum on Policing
BEACON
10 a.m. | cityofbeacon.org
See website for link.