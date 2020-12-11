The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

GIFT DRIVES

Helping Hands Kindness Drive

BEACON

Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org

The library is collecting personal products for local food pantries. Drop off new and unopened soap, sanitizer, toothpaste, lotion, deodorant, baby wipes and feminine hygiene products. Through Dec. 30.

Philipstown Food Pantry

COLD SPRING

224 Main St.

Donations of new shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant, soap and dish and laundry detergent can be dropped off on the porch. Through Dec. 24.

Toys for Tots

BEACON

Edward Jones

284 Main St. | toysfortots.org

Drop off new, unwrapped toys by Dec. 21 for the annual Marine Corps program.

Toys for Tots

PHILIPSTOWN

toysfortots.org

Drop off new, unwrapped toys by Dec. 21 at C&E Paint Supply, Foodtown, Drug World or Downey Oil in Cold Spring, or Deb’s Hair Salon in Nelsonville.

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 12

Darkest Before Dawn

BEACON

Noon – 4 p.m. Ethan Cohen KuBe

211 Fishkill Ave. | 845-765-8270

ecfa.com

This exhibit of international artists features works that address uncertainty in our collective history. Schedule an appointment to visit.

SAT 12

Bridging Solitude / Reflections

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | 845-440-7584

baugallery.org

Ilse Schreiber-Noll’s multimedia work connects with loneliness and isolation, using art as a bridge. Eileen Sackman’s ceramics explore how reflections echo in our lives. Through Jan. 3.

SAT 12

Gift Wrapped / Kimokawaii / Mike Strick

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery

163 Main St. | 212-255-2505

shop.cluttermagazine.com/gallery

The gallery’s annual holiday show includes art for gifting.

MUSIC



SAT 12

A Celtic Family Christmas at Home

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Bardavon

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy will perform and share moments around the Christmas tree and other bits of holiday chaos via livestream to benefit Bardavon. Registration required. Cost: $20

THURS 17

Have Yourself a Rockin’ Little Christmas

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Bardavon

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

The livestream performance includes Lucinda Williams’ favorite holiday songs. The venue receives a portion of ticket sales. Cost: $20

SAT 19

Handel’s Messiah Sing-A-Long

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Bardavon

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

The recording of a 2019 performance by the Hudson Valley Philharmonic, broadcast on YouTube, will include on-screen lyrics and guest conductor Christine Howlett providing commentary. A portion of the donations will benefit People’s Place and Dutchess Outreach.

SUN 20

Austin Charnis

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

crowdcast.io/e/austin-charnis–/register

In this guitar performance, Charnis will mine a classical and contemporary repertoire that ranges from Bach to Eric Clapton.

SUN 20

Home for the Holidays

WEST POINT

2 p.m. West Point Band

westpointband.com/holiday-show

Watch on Facebook or YouTube.

HOLIDAY MARKETS

SAT 12

Small Gift Show

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Find handmade and artistic jewelry, ceramics and other gifts priced at $100 or less. Also SUN 13, FRI 18, SAT 19, SUN 20. Continues through Dec. 23.

SUN 13

Holiday Mart & Tree Lighting

WAPPINGERS FALLS

3 – 7 p.m. Dutchess Stadium

1500 Route 9D | hvrenegades.com

Shop for clothing, treats, jewelry, holiday decor, ceramics and more. Parking is $5.

KIDS & FAMILY



SAT 12

Santa Visit

GARRISON

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

Santa Claus will welcome children from the front porch of the historic mansion. Also SUN 19. Cost: $12 ($10 senior, $6 ages 5-18, free for healthcare workers, members and children under age 5)

SAT 12

Mooseltoe

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

Jim Semmelman will read from his book and actors from the musical will perform highlights. Free

SUN 13

The Snowmaiden

BEACON

Howland Public Library

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org

Watch a performance online by the No Strings Marionettes as the troupe performs a classic Russian folktale about a snow girl who comes to life.





SUN 13

Brunch with Santa

WEST POINT

10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Thayer Hotel

674 Thayer Road | 845-446-4731

thethayerhotel.com

Reservations required. Also SUN 20. Cost: $46 ($23 ages 5-12)

FRI 18

Great Kids’ Dessert Bake Off

GARRISON

7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

bit.ly/DFPLkidscook

Watch the video submissions and awards ceremony hosted by Justice McCray and Karen Thompson. Register online.

SAT 19

Winter Solstice Celebration

CORNWALL

3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive

845-534-5506 x204 | hhnm.org

On the longest night of the year, go on a scavenger hunt for a Yule Log and cheer on the lengthening days around a bonfire. Call to register. Cost: $8 ($6 children; $6/$4 for members)

SAT 19

Drag Queen Story Hour

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

bit.ly/DFPLdragqueen

Children ages 12 and younger and their families can enjoy Angel Elektra reading holiday stories, singing and crafting. Register to watch online.

SUN 20

Classics for Kids: The Nutcracker

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

howlandmusic.org/ClassicsForKids.html

Pianists Stephen Joven-Lee and Michelle Wong will perform Tchaikovsky’s music and Gina Samardge will narrate. Register online and watch on YouTube through Jan. 4. Cost: Pay as you wish

COMMUNITY

SAT 12

Silent Night Twilight Stroll

GARRISON

3 – 7 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

Enjoy dusk and sunset on the grounds. Reservations required. Also FRI 11, SAT 12. Cost: $12 ($10 senior, $6 ages 5-18, free for healthcare workers, members and children under age 5)

SAT 12

Beacon’s Memory Keeper

BEACON

10 a.m. Bob’s Corner Store

790 Wolcott Ave. | beaconhistorical.org

Pick up a copy of an anthology of articles on the history of Beacon by the late Robert Murphy, former president of the Beacon Historical Society. Also, SUN 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the St. Joachim gym and SAT 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Beacon Bath and Bubble.

SUN 13

Make a Winter Wreath

GARRISON

8 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

Marcella Broe of the Parcel Flower Co. will demonstrate over Zoom how to make a festive holiday decoration. Purchase a kit in advance or gather your own materials.

TALKS & TOURS

SUN 13

Sharon Salzberg and Krishna Das

GARRISON

2 – 5 p.m. Garrison Institute

garrisoninstitute.org

In this virtual workshop, which is also a benefit for the institute, Salzberg and Das will lead meditation and chanting. Cost: $60

MON 14

The Man Who Shaped Music In America

NEWBURGH

7 p.m. Newburgh Symphony Orchestra

newburghsymphony.org

Russel Ger, the orchestra’s musical director, will discuss Leonard Bernstein’s impact in the second of a four-part Zoom series. Cost: $20





WED 16

Backyard Wildlife: Tracks and Traces

7 p.m. Teatown Lake

bit.ly/tracks-traces

Learn about ways to identify the animals that share your landscape in this webinar. Cost: Pay as you wish

THURS 17

John Fullerton

GARRISON

2 p.m. Garrison Institute

garrisoninstitute.org

As part of the Pathways to Planetary Health Forum, the president and founder of the Capital Institute will discuss regenerative economics with Jonathan F.P. Rose over Zoom. Cost: Pay as you wish

THURS 17

Early American Industrialists

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Putnam History Museum

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Anton Chaikin, author of Who We Are: America’s Fight for Universal Progress, from Franklin to Kennedy, will discuss over Zoom the placement of the West Point Foundry within the strategy of the early industrial movement. Cost: $10 (members free)

THURS 17

Forum: An Evening of Love

GARRISON

2 p.m. Garrison Institute

garrisoninstitute.org

Yolanda Sealey-Ruiz will read from her book, Love from the Vortex and Other Poems, which explores the intersections of history, social justice, education and humanity. Register online. Cost: Pay what you wish





THURS 17

Overdose Prevention Training

COLD SPRING

7 p.m.

Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub

philipstownhub.org

Register to join the workshop via Zoom. Free Narcan kits will be delivered to participants.

CIVIC

MON 14

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

MON 14

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

TUES 15

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

WED 16

Public Hearings on Putnam Raises

Carmel

By audiocast

4:30 & 6:30 p.m.

putnamcountyny.gov

See website for link.

WED 16

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

SAT 19

Community Forum on Policing

BEACON

10 a.m. | cityofbeacon.org

See website for link.