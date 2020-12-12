Around Town (Photos)

PUZZLE PILE — On Sunday (Dec. 6) Maxine Junge of Beacon announced on Facebook that she had created a puzzle pantry on Catherine Street. “Help yourself to one of my used puzzles,” she wrote. “Many excellent Ravensburgers. If you have a puzzle to unload, why not unload it here?” By Monday afternoon, they were gone. (Photo provided)

TRUNK SHOW — Greg Buhler of Garrison shared this photo of a tree on the beach at Little Stony Point that appears to be hopeful for 2021.

SMASHING START — At the grand opening of School of Rock at 344 Main St. in Beacon on Saturday (Dec. 5), the firm’s CEO, Rob Price, a native of Poughkeepsie, smashed a ceremonial guitar in lieu of a traditional ribbon-cutting. School of Rock Beacon, which is owned and operated by Rob Rutigliano and Tom Cassel, offers lessons in guitar, singing, drums and piano. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

