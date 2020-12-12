Winter Sports Playoffs Canceled

Second season in a row with no state tournament

The association that governs high school sports in New York announced on Friday (Dec. 11) that there will be no regional or state tournament for winter sports for the second year in a row, although sectional competition may take place.

The tournament was canceled in the spring for the 2019-20 season for sports such as boys’ and girls’ basketball because of the pandemic shutdown.

The 2021 cancellation will also affect ice hockey at Haldane High School (where students play on the Hendrick Hudson team), indoor track at Haldane and Beacon High School, and wrestling, bowling and boys’ swimming at Beacon.

“When examining the feasibility of winter state championships, it became apparent that travel and overnight accommodations would create a unique challenge for our member schools,” said Robert Zayas, executive director of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, in a statement. “At this time, we must prioritize maximizing student participation without a focus on championship events.”

The NYSPHSAA said its decision was guided by the recent surge in infection and hospitalization rates across the state.

The association is waiting for guidance from the state about whether contact sports such as basketball and wrestling can begin on Jan. 4, as scheduled. The fall season for football, boys’ lacrosse and volleyball, also deemed by the state health department to be high risk, were delayed until at least March.

If winter sports take place, there may be sectional competitions such as those held last month for soccer and cross-country, the association said.