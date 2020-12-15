Letter: Thank You, from a Veteran

Each year, several families from Philipstown distribute baskets of good cheer to veterans filled with candies, cookies and other baked goods and assorted treats.

These families do this on their own time and at their own expense to thank the veterans for their service and to wish all a joyous Christmas season. It is a display of patriotism and magnificent community spirit.

As a recipient of one of these baskets, I am extremely appreciative and thankful to have such neighbors. Please allow me to express my sincere thanks to the Rotondo, McCollum, Harrold, Kinnaird, Champlin, Stowell, Olsen, McCann, Flaherty, Hoffmann and Hughes families.

Dan Dillon, Cold Spring

