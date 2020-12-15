Weather Service Predicts Wednesday Storm

Says up to a foot of snow possible

The National Weather Service is predicting up to a foot of snow and strong winds in the Highlands on Wednesday afternoon and overnight.

One to three inches is possible on Monday, especially in higher elevations, the service said, followed by an “increasing potential for a significant winter storm” from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning “with heavy snow and strong winds.”

As of Monday, it said there was a 50 percent chance of snow after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, with the chance of precipitation at 80 percent and 8 to 12 inches of snow accumulation possible.

On Thursday, snow is likely before 10 a.m., it said, followed by a chance of snow showers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Cold Spring rules

In Cold Spring, overnight parking is prohibited between midnight and 6 a.m. during snow emergencies. Each day after 5 p.m., a message at 845-747-7669 will indicate whether seasonal off-street parking will be enforced overnight, or check coldspringny.gov. (On Tuesday, the village said there would be no overnight parking on its streets on Wednesday night.)

The areas designated for seasonal off-street parking are Kemble Avenue south of The Boulevard, the south side of The Boulevard, the south side of New Street adjacent to the boat club entrance and the west side of Fair Street at Mayor’s Park. The municipal parking lot on Fair Street is available between 9 p.m. and 10 a.m.

In addition, according to village code, the owner and/or occupant of each building and lot in the village must keep at least a three-foot width of sidewalk free of snow and ice or covered with sand and other materials (excluding those detrimental to concrete such as calcium chloride). Sidewalks in front of commercial establishments and parking lots must be kept free of snow and ice between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and all other sidewalks must be cleared within 18 hours after the end of a storm.

Beacon rules

During the storm, residents can park in municipal lots and will have up to 24 hours after the storm ends to move their vehicles. There is no street parking once two or more inches of snow has accumulated.

For updates, sign up for the city’s Public Safety Alerts at cityofbeacon.org.