Dutchess Looking for Next Poet Laureate

Dutchess County is accepting nomiations for its next poet laureate.

The county began the program in 2016, when Robert Kelly was appointed, followed by Raphael Kosek. The appointment is for a one-year term, allowing for one additional consecutive one-year term based on availability.

The duties of the volunteer position include public activities with schools, community groups and the press and contact with writers and readers by mail and online. The poet also presents his or her work at the State of the County address and makes presentations at other public events, such as during National Poetry Month in April.

The deadline for nominations is Jan. 11. See bit.ly/dutchess-poet. Nominees must have resided in Dutchess County for at least two years and be a published author with a body of high-quality work. The poet laureate will be chosen by a panel of poets, community members, librarian, Arts Mid-Hudson staff, a representative appointed by the chair of the county Legislature and a representative appointed by the county executive.

