Magazzino to Release “Cold Spring Soundtrack”

Comprised of sounds contributed during pandemic

Magazzino Italian Art, the museum in Philipstown, on Monday (Dec. 21) will release Cold Spring Soundtrack by artist Marinella Senatore.

The project captures the sounds experienced and created by people from around the world during the pandemic. The 25-minute work will be available to stream online beginning at 10 a.m. at magazzino.art.

Working with composer Emiliano Branda, Senatore wove together more than 130 contributions submitted during a two-month open call. They included snippets of protest chants, sounds of nature, poetry, contributions from students in remote school and songs written and performed for the project. The recording was transformed into an original score and symphonic soundscape played by Branda and recorded in his Rome studio.

Cold Spring Soundtrack builds upon Senatore’s previous work with Magazzino, the museum said, including a 2019 processional down Main Street in Cold Spring as part of The School of Narrative Dance.

