Winter Storm Blankets Highlands

No power outages reported as residents dig out

A winter storm dumped 12 to 16 inches of snow on the Highlands overnight. There were no reported power outages, according to a Central Hudson map of the area.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in 18 counties, including Dutchess but not Putnam. Some parts of the state received as much as 2 feet of snow, and the state implemented travel restrictions and speed-limit reductions.

The speed limit on the Thruway from Exit 36 in Syracuse to the New York City line has been reduced to 45 mph, as well as on Interstate 87 from Exit 1 to 23, Interstate 81 from the Pennsylvania line to Exit 9 and Interstate 84 and 684, along with all Mid-Hudson parkways. A ban on empty and tandem tractor trailers was lifted at 11 a.m.

“Highway crews continue to work to keep the roadways clear, but the mixture of snow and high winds have made it a tough battle,” said County Executive MaryEllen Odell in a statement on Thursday morning. “It is imperative that the public remain off the roadways to allow the crews to continue to work safely.”

The heaviest snowfall in the state was along the Southern Tier. Binghamton received 24 inches; Albany, 16 inches; Kingston, 14 inches; and New York City, 8 inches. The snow stopped falling around noon, and the winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service will expire at 1 p.m.



Since the storm began on Wednesday, state troopers have responded to more than 600 crashes and disabled vehicles across the state, including two fatalities.

The state Department of Transportation said it deployed 67 plow operators, six supervisors, four equipment operator instructors, two mechanics and a mechanic service truck to the Mid-Hudson region.

For winter storm safety tips, see this site created by the state Department of Emergency Management.

Cold Spring rules

Parking will be allowed on most village roads on Friday (Dec. 18) with the exception of the following: Church Street, Garden Street, Locust Ridge and Mountain Avenue from Orchard Street to Cedar Street. Parking will be allowed on these streets after the Highway Department has removed snow. Make sure when parking there is enough room for emergency vehicles to pass through safely.

In Cold Spring, the owner and/or occupant of each building and lot in the village must keep at least a three-foot width of sidewalk free of snow and ice or covered with sand and other materials (excluding those detrimental to concrete such as calcium chloride). Sidewalks in front of commercial establishments and parking lots must be kept free of snow and ice between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and all other sidewalks must be cleared within 18 hours after the end of a storm.

Beacon rules

Residents who parked in municipal lots and will have up to 24 hours after the storm ends to move their vehicles. There is no street parking once two or more inches of snow has accumulated. For updates, sign up for the city’s Public Safety Alerts at cityofbeacon.org.

