Beacon Launches Grant Program

Designed to assist small businesses
The City of Beacon has partnered with Community Capital of New York to offer “stabilization grants” of up to $10,000 to small businesses.
To be eligible, the business must retain, rehire or create at least one full-time position for a person whose annual salary is less than $54,950; the owner’s household income must be below a certain threshold (e.g., $78,500 for a family of four); or the business must be located in a low- or moderate-income area and primarily serve local residents.
In addition, the business must have five or fewer employees, including the owner; operate outside of a home; and have been in operation for at least three years. Nonprofits are not eligible. To apply, see bit.ly/beacon-grant.
