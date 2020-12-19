Road Project Completed

Nearly 8 miles of I-84 resurfaced

The state highway department this month completed resurfacing 7.7 miles of Interstate 84 in Dutchess and Putnam counties.

The $11 million project, which began in the spring, stretched from the Taconic State Parkway in East Fishkill to the Bowen Road overpass in Kent.

In addition to adding pavement, workers repaired the roadbed and pavement joints and repaved the ramps to the rest areas at Stormville.

