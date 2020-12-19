Road Project Completed

mm By |

Nearly 8 miles of I-84 resurfaced

The state highway department this month completed resurfacing 7.7 miles of Interstate 84 in Dutchess and Putnam counties.

The $11 million project, which began in the spring, stretched from the Taconic State Parkway in East Fishkill to the Bowen Road overpass in Kent.

In addition to adding pavement, workers repaired the roadbed and pavement joints and repaved the ramps to the rest areas at Stormville.

Trust MarkHOW WE REPORT
The Current is a member of The Trust Project, a consortium of news outlets that has adopted standards to allow readers to more easily assess the credibility of their journalism. Our best practices, including our verification and correction policies, can be accessed here. Have a comment? A news tip? Spot an error? Email [email protected].

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.