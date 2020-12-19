Road Project Completed

Nearly 8 miles of I-84 resurfaced
The state highway department this month completed resurfacing 7.7 miles of Interstate 84 in Dutchess and Putnam counties.
The $11 million project, which began in the spring, stretched from the Taconic State Parkway in East Fishkill to the Bowen Road overpass in Kent.
HOW WE REPORT
The Current is a member of The Trust Project, a consortium of news outlets that has adopted standards to allow readers to more easily assess the credibility of their journalism. Our best practices, including our verification and correction policies, can be accessed here. Have a comment? A news tip? Spot an error? Email [email protected].