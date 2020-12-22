On The Spot

Michael Turton By , Reporter |

What posts on social media irritate you?

Vanessa Viglietta
All of them! I delete the app but reinstall later and send my mom some love.
~ Vanessa Viglietta, Beacon

Terry Thorpe
The nasty political comments.
~ Terry Thorpe, Philipstown

Jeanne Grant
Advertising for things I have no interest in.
~ Jeanne Grant, Cold Spring

