Rain, Wind Expected on Christmas Eve

Hudson Valley could see 55 mph gusts

The National Weather Service on Wednesday (Dec. 23) predicted up to four inches of rain and wind gusts of up to 55 mph in southeastern New York, including the Highlands, on Christmas Eve and into Christmas Day.

The weather service issued a wind advisory from 6 p.m on Thursday to 10 a.m. on Friday, as well as a flood watch area that includes Putnam County. Consistent winds were expected to reach 20 to 30 mph. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result,” the service said.

It noted that, as of Wednesday, “there remains uncertainty in the location of the heaviest rain,” which could combine with snow melt to cause flooding.

