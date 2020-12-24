Last-Minute Giving Guide

While charitable donations will help keep critically important community resources in operation year-round, you have until Dec. 31 to contribute to your favorite nonprofits and receive a deduction on your 2020 taxes.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act eliminated the limit this year on charitable contributions that can be deducted on Schedule A, which is usually a percentage of adjusted gross income. In addition, taxpayers who don’t itemize will be able to deduct up to $300 in donations.
By one estimate, 30 percent of donations in the U.S. are made in December, and 10 percent in the last 48 hours of the year. The deadline for 2020 is 5 p.m. on Thursday if you are mailing a check and midnight if you use a credit card.
Animals
Animal Rescue Foundation
54 Simmons Lane, Beacon, NY 12508
arfbeacon.org
Dutchess County SPCA
636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, NY 12538
dcspca.org
Friends of Beacon Dog Park
beacondogpark.org
Guiding Eyes for the Blind
611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598
guidingeyes.org
Mid Hudson Animal Aid (Cat Sanctuary)
54 Simmons Lane, Beacon, NY 12508
midhudsonanimalaid.org
Putnam County SPCA
P.O. Box 850, Brewster, NY 10509
spcaputnam.org
Putnam Humane Society
P.O. Box 297, Carmel, NY 10512
puthumane.org
Putnam Service Dogs
P.O. Box 573, Brewster, NY 10509
putnamservicedogs.org
Arts, Music & Theater
Beacon Arts Community Association
P.O. Box 727, Beacon, NY 12508
beaconarts.org
Chapel Restoration
P.O. Box 43, Cold Spring, NY 10516
chapelrestoration.org
Cold Spring Film Society
192 Main St., Cold Spring, NY 10516
coldspringfilm.org
Collaborative Concepts at Saunders Farm
collaborativeconcepts.org
Dia:Beacon
3 Beekman St., Beacon, NY 12508
diaart.org
Downing Film Center
19 Front St., Newburgh, NY 12550
downingfilmcenter.com
Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing, Garrison, NY 10524
garrisonartcenter.org
Howland Chamber Music Circle
P.O. Box 224, Chelsea, NY 12512
howlandmusic.org
Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St., Beacon, NY 12508
howlandculturalcenter.org
Hudson Valley MOCA
1701 Main St., Peekskill, NY 10566
hudsonvalleymoca.org
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
143 Main St., Cold Spring, NY 10516
hvshakespeare.org
Manitoga / Russel Wright Design Center
P.O. Box 249, Garrison, NY 10524
visitmanitoga.org
Philipstown Depot Theatre
P.O. Box 221, Garrison, NY 10524
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Sunset Reading Series
33 Parrott St., Cold Spring, NY 10516
sunsetreadings.org
Education
Beacon Arts & Education Foundation
P.O. Box 727, Beacon, NY 12508
beaconartsandeducation.org
Checks: BeaconArts. Memo: BAEF
Beacon High School PTSO
101 Matteawan Road, Beacon, NY 12508
Garrison Children’s Education Fund
P.O. Box 262, Garrison, NY 10524
gcef.net
Garrison Institute
P.O. Box 532, Garrison, NY 10524
garrisoninstitute.org
Garrison School PTA
1100 Route 9D, Garrison, NY 10524
gufspta.org
Glenham Elementary PTO
20 Chase Drive, Fishkill, NY 12524
Haldane Arts Alliance
15 Craigside Drive, Cold Spring, NY 10516
haldanearts.org
Haldane Blue Devil Booster Club
15 Craigside Drive, Cold Spring, NY 10516
haldaneschool.org
Haldane PTA
15 Craigside Drive, Cold Spring, NY 10516
haldanepta.org
Haldane School Foundation
P.O. Box 364, Cold Spring, NY 10516
haldaneschoolfoundation.org
JV Forrestal Elementary PTSO
125 Liberty St., Beacon, NY 12508
jvfptso.com
Rombout Middle School PTO
84 Matteawan Road, Beacon, NY 12508
romboutpto.org
Sargent Elementary PTO
29 Education Drive, Beacon, NY 12508
sargentpto.org
South Avenue Elementary PTA
60 South Ave., Beacon, NY 12508
southavenuepta.com
Children & Teens
Beacon Performing Arts Center
327B Main St., Beacon, NY 12508
beaconperformingartscenter.com
Beacon Soccer Club
P.O. Box 802, Beacon, NY 12508
Boy Scouts of America
Hudson Valley Council
6 Jeanne Drive, Newburgh, NY 12550
hudsonvalleyscouting.org
Memo: Pack 3001
Boy Scouts of America
Westchester-Putnam Council
41 Saw Mill River Road,
Hawthorne, NY 10532
wpcbsa.org
Memo: Pack 137
Denniston International
256 Main St., Cold Spring, NY 10516
dennistoninternational.org
Friends of Philipstown Recreation
P.O. Box 155, Cold Spring, NY 10516
friendsofphilipstownrecreation.org
Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson
2 Great Oak Lane
Pleasantville, NY 10570
girlscoutshh.org
Land to Learn
(Formerly Hudson Valley Seed)
P.O. Box 223, Beacon, NY 12508
landtolearn.org
Philipstown Little League
P.O. Box 347, Cold Spring, NY 10516
Philipstown Soccer Club
P.O. Box 231, Cold Spring, NY 10516
Putnam County Children’s Committee
P.O. Box 187, Carmel, NY 10512
pccchildren.org
Saint Basil Academy
79 Saint Basil Road, Garrison, NY 10524
stbasil.goarch.org
SHRED Foundation
94 Prospect St., Beacon, NY 12508
shredfoundation.org
Surprise Lake Camp (Philipstown)
520 Eighth Ave., 4th Floor
New York, NY 10018
surpriselake.org
Community
Beacon Community Advancement Corp.
1 Forrestal Heights, Beacon, NY 12508
Beacon Community Lions Club
P.O. Box 83, Beacon, NY 12508
Cold Spring Farmers’ Market
P.O. Box 325, Cold Spring, NY 10516
Cold Spring Lions Club
P.O. Box 308, Cold Spring, NY 10516
coldspringlions.org
Community Cares
692 Route 6, Mahopac, NY 10541
communitycares.org
Community Foundation of Dutchess County
80 Washington St., Suite 201, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
communityfoundationshv.org
Community Foundation of Putnam County
80 Washington St., Suite 201, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
communityfoundationshv.org
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Dutchess County
2715 Route 44, Suite 1, Millbrook, NY 12545
ccedutchess.org
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Putnam County
1 Geneva Road, Brewster, NY 10509
putnam.cce.cornell.edu
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newburgh
125 Washington St., Newburgh, NY 12550
habitatnewburgh.org
Highlands Current Inc.
142 Main St., Cold Spring, NY 10516
highlandscurrent.org
I Am Beacon
P.O. Box 265, Beacon, NY 12508
River Pool at Beacon
P.O. Box 173, Beacon, NY 12508
riverpool.org
Spirit of Beacon Day
P.O. Box 821, Beacon, NY 12508
spiritofbeacon.org
United Way of Dutchess-Orange Region
75 Market St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
uwdor.org
United Way of Westchester and Putnam
336 Central Park Ave., White Plains, NY 10606
uwwp.org
First Responders
Beacon Volunteer Ambulance Corps
P.O. Box 54, Beacon, NY 12508
Cold Spring Fire Co. No. 1
154 Main St., Cold Spring, NY 10516
Continental Village Volunteer Fire Department
12 Spy Pond Road, Garrison, NY 10524
Garrison Volunteer Ambulance Corps
P.O. Box 121, Garrison, NY 10524
Garrison Volunteer Fire Co.
1616 Route 9, Garrison, NY 10524
North Highlands Engine Co. No. 1
504 Fishkill Road, Cold Spring, NY 10516
Philipstown Volunteer Ambulance Corps
14 Cedar St., Cold Spring, NY 10516
Historical
Bannerman Castle Trust
P.O. Box 843, Glenham, NY 12527
bannermancastle.org
Beacon Historical Society
P.O. Box 89, Beacon, NY 12508
beaconhistorical.org
Boscobel Restoration
1601 Route 9D, Garrison, NY 10524
boscobel.org
Constitution Island Association
P.O. Box 126, Cold Spring, NY 10516
constitutionisland.org
Dutchess County Historical Society
P.O. Box 88, Poughkeepsie, NY 12602
dchsny.org
Garrison’s Landing Association
P.O. Box 205, Garrison, NY 10524
garrisonslanding.org
Madam Brett Homestead
50 Van Nydeck Ave., Beacon, NY 12508
melzingahnsdar.org
Mount Gulian Society
145 Sterling St., Beacon, NY 12508
Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St., Cold Spring, NY 10516
putnamhistorymuseum.com
Society for the Preservation of Historical Cemeteries
167 Tanglewylde Road, Lake Peekskill, NY 10537
Hunger
Beacon Community Kitchen
c/o Multi-Services, Inc., P.O. Box 1285, Beacon, NY 12508
Check: Multi-Services. Memo: BCK
Fareground Community Kitchen
P.O. Box 615, Beacon, NY 12508
fareground.org
Philipstown Food Pantry
10 Academy St., Cold Spring, NY 10516
presbychurchcoldspring.org/food-pantry.html
St. Andrew & St. Luke Food Pantry
15 South Ave., Beacon, NY 12508
beacon-episcopal.org/food-pantry
Libraries
Butterfield Public Library
10 Morris Ave., Cold Spring, NY 10516
butterfieldlibrary.org
Desmond-Fish Public Library
472 Route 403, Garrison, NY 10524
desmondfishlibrary.org
Howland Public Library
313 Main St., Beacon, NY 12508
beaconlibrary.org
Natural Resources
Beacon Sloop Club
P.O. Box 527, Beacon, NY 12508
beaconsloop.org
Common Ground Farm
P.O. Box 148, Beacon, NY 12508
commongroundfarm.org
Constitution Marsh Audubon Center
P.O. Box 174, Cold Spring, NY 10516
constitutionmarsh.audubon.org
Ecological Citizen’s Project
69 South Mountain Pass, Garrison, NY 10524
ecologicalcitizens.org
Friends of Fahnestock and Hudson Highlands State Parks
P.O. Box 194, Cold Spring, NY 10516
Glynwood Center for Regional Food and Farming
P.O. Box 157, Cold Spring, NY 10516
glynwood.org
Hudson Highlands Land Trust
P.O. Box 226, Garrison, NY 10524
hhlt.org
Hudson River Sloop Clearwater
724 Wolcott Ave., Beacon, NY 12508
clearwater.org
Little Stony Point Citizens Association
P.O. Box 319, Cold Spring, NY 10516
littlestonypoint.org
Natural Heritage Trust
625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12207
parks.ny.gov
Putnam Highlands Audubon Society
P.O. Box 292, Cold Spring, NY 10516
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Riverkeeper
20 Secor Road, Ossining, NY 10562
riverkeeper.org
Scenic Hudson
One Civic Center Plaza, Suite 200, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
scenichudson.org
Stonecrop Gardens
81 Stonecrop Lane, Cold Spring, NY 10516
stonecrop.org
Rehabilitation Services
CoveCare Center
1808 Route 6, Carmel, NY 10512
covecarecenter.org
Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub
P.O. Box 317, Cold Spring, NY 10516
philipstownhub.org
Putnam/Northern Westchester Women’s Resource Center
935 South Lake Blvd., Mahopac, NY 10541
pnwwrc.org
Support Connection
40 Triangle Center, Suite 100, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598
supportconnection.org
Topfield Equestrian Center
P.O. Box 367, Cold Spring, NY 10516
topfieldequestriancenter.com
Veterans
American Legion Post 203
413 Main St., Beacon, NY 12508
American Legion Post 275
275 Cedar St., Cold Spring, NY 10516
Marine Corps League
P.O. Box 96, Beacon, NY 12508
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 666
413 Main St., Beacon, NY 12508
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2362
P.O. Box 283, Cold Spring, NY 10516
