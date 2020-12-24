Last-Minute Giving Guide

While charitable donations will help keep critically important community resources in operation year-round, you have until Dec. 31 to contribute to your favorite nonprofits and receive a deduction on your 2020 taxes.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act eliminated the limit this year on charitable contributions that can be deducted on Schedule A, which is usually a percentage of adjusted gross income. In addition, taxpayers who don’t itemize will be able to deduct up to $300 in donations.

By one estimate, 30 percent of donations in the U.S. are made in December, and 10 percent in the last 48 hours of the year. The deadline for 2020 is 5 p.m. on Thursday if you are mailing a check and midnight if you use a credit card.

Animals

Animal Rescue Foundation

54 Simmons Lane, Beacon, NY 12508

arfbeacon.org

Dutchess County SPCA

636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, NY 12538

dcspca.org

Friends of Beacon Dog Park

beacondogpark.org

Guiding Eyes for the Blind

611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

guidingeyes.org

Mid Hudson Animal Aid (Cat Sanctuary)

54 Simmons Lane, Beacon, NY 12508

midhudsonanimalaid.org

Putnam County SPCA

P.O. Box 850, Brewster, NY 10509

spcaputnam.org

Putnam Humane Society

P.O. Box 297, Carmel, NY 10512

puthumane.org

Putnam Service Dogs

P.O. Box 573, Brewster, NY 10509

putnamservicedogs.org

Arts, Music & Theater

Beacon Arts Community Association

P.O. Box 727, Beacon, NY 12508

beaconarts.org

Chapel Restoration

P.O. Box 43, Cold Spring, NY 10516

chapelrestoration.org

Cold Spring Film Society

192 Main St., Cold Spring, NY 10516

coldspringfilm.org

Collaborative Concepts at Saunders Farm

collaborativeconcepts.org

Dia:Beacon

3 Beekman St., Beacon, NY 12508

diaart.org

Downing Film Center

19 Front St., Newburgh, NY 12550

downingfilmcenter.com

Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing, Garrison, NY 10524

garrisonartcenter.org

Howland Chamber Music Circle

P.O. Box 224, Chelsea, NY 12512

howlandmusic.org

Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St., Beacon, NY 12508

howlandculturalcenter.org

Hudson Valley MOCA

1701 Main St., Peekskill, NY 10566

hudsonvalleymoca.org

Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

143 Main St., Cold Spring, NY 10516

hvshakespeare.org

Manitoga / Russel Wright Design Center

P.O. Box 249, Garrison, NY 10524

visitmanitoga.org

Philipstown Depot Theatre

P.O. Box 221, Garrison, NY 10524

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Sunset Reading Series

33 Parrott St., Cold Spring, NY 10516

sunsetreadings.org

Education

Beacon Arts & Education Foundation

P.O. Box 727, Beacon, NY 12508

beaconartsandeducation.org

Checks: BeaconArts. Memo: BAEF

Beacon High School PTSO

101 Matteawan Road, Beacon, NY 12508

Garrison Children’s Education Fund

P.O. Box 262, Garrison, NY 10524

gcef.net

Garrison Institute

P.O. Box 532, Garrison, NY 10524

garrisoninstitute.org

Garrison School PTA

1100 Route 9D, Garrison, NY 10524

gufspta.org

Glenham Elementary PTO

20 Chase Drive, Fishkill, NY 12524

Haldane Arts Alliance

15 Craigside Drive, Cold Spring, NY 10516

haldanearts.org

Haldane Blue Devil Booster Club

15 Craigside Drive, Cold Spring, NY 10516

haldaneschool.org

Haldane PTA

15 Craigside Drive, Cold Spring, NY 10516

haldanepta.org

Haldane School Foundation

P.O. Box 364, Cold Spring, NY 10516

haldaneschoolfoundation.org

JV Forrestal Elementary PTSO

125 Liberty St., Beacon, NY 12508

jvfptso.com

Rombout Middle School PTO

84 Matteawan Road, Beacon, NY 12508

romboutpto.org

Sargent Elementary PTO

29 Education Drive, Beacon, NY 12508

sargentpto.org

South Avenue Elementary PTA

60 South Ave., Beacon, NY 12508

southavenuepta.com

Children & Teens

Beacon Performing Arts Center

327B Main St., Beacon, NY 12508

beaconperformingartscenter.com

Beacon Soccer Club

P.O. Box 802, Beacon, NY 12508

Boy Scouts of America

Hudson Valley Council

6 Jeanne Drive, Newburgh, NY 12550

hudsonvalleyscouting.org

Memo: Pack 3001

Boy Scouts of America

Westchester-Putnam Council

41 Saw Mill River Road,

Hawthorne, NY 10532

wpcbsa.org

Memo: Pack 137

Denniston International

256 Main St., Cold Spring, NY 10516

dennistoninternational.org

Friends of Philipstown Recreation

P.O. Box 155, Cold Spring, NY 10516

friendsofphilipstownrecreation.org

Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson

2 Great Oak Lane

Pleasantville, NY 10570

girlscoutshh.org

Land to Learn

(Formerly Hudson Valley Seed)

P.O. Box 223, Beacon, NY 12508

landtolearn.org

Philipstown Little League

P.O. Box 347, Cold Spring, NY 10516

Philipstown Soccer Club

P.O. Box 231, Cold Spring, NY 10516

Putnam County Children’s Committee

P.O. Box 187, Carmel, NY 10512

pccchildren.org

Saint Basil Academy

79 Saint Basil Road, Garrison, NY 10524

stbasil.goarch.org

SHRED Foundation

94 Prospect St., Beacon, NY 12508

shredfoundation.org

Surprise Lake Camp (Philipstown)

520 Eighth Ave., 4th Floor

New York, NY 10018

surpriselake.org

Community

Beacon Community Advancement Corp.

1 Forrestal Heights, Beacon, NY 12508

Beacon Community Lions Club

P.O. Box 83, Beacon, NY 12508

Cold Spring Farmers’ Market

P.O. Box 325, Cold Spring, NY 10516

Cold Spring Lions Club

P.O. Box 308, Cold Spring, NY 10516

coldspringlions.org

Community Cares

692 Route 6, Mahopac, NY 10541

communitycares.org

Community Foundation of Dutchess County

80 Washington St., Suite 201, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

communityfoundationshv.org

Community Foundation of Putnam County

80 Washington St., Suite 201, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

communityfoundationshv.org

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Dutchess County

2715 Route 44, Suite 1, Millbrook, NY 12545

ccedutchess.org

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Putnam County

1 Geneva Road, Brewster, NY 10509

putnam.cce.cornell.edu

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newburgh

125 Washington St., Newburgh, NY 12550

habitatnewburgh.org

Highlands Current Inc.

142 Main St., Cold Spring, NY 10516

highlandscurrent.org

I Am Beacon

P.O. Box 265, Beacon, NY 12508

River Pool at Beacon

P.O. Box 173, Beacon, NY 12508

riverpool.org

Spirit of Beacon Day

P.O. Box 821, Beacon, NY 12508

spiritofbeacon.org

United Way of Dutchess-Orange Region

75 Market St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

uwdor.org

United Way of Westchester and Putnam

336 Central Park Ave., White Plains, NY 10606

uwwp.org

First Responders



Beacon Volunteer Ambulance Corps

P.O. Box 54, Beacon, NY 12508

Cold Spring Fire Co. No. 1

154 Main St., Cold Spring, NY 10516

Continental Village Volunteer Fire Department

12 Spy Pond Road, Garrison, NY 10524

Garrison Volunteer Ambulance Corps

P.O. Box 121, Garrison, NY 10524

Garrison Volunteer Fire Co.

1616 Route 9, Garrison, NY 10524

North Highlands Engine Co. No. 1

504 Fishkill Road, Cold Spring, NY 10516

Philipstown Volunteer Ambulance Corps

14 Cedar St., Cold Spring, NY 10516

Historical

Bannerman Castle Trust

P.O. Box 843, Glenham, NY 12527

bannermancastle.org

Beacon Historical Society

P.O. Box 89, Beacon, NY 12508

beaconhistorical.org

Boscobel Restoration

1601 Route 9D, Garrison, NY 10524

boscobel.org

Constitution Island Association

P.O. Box 126, Cold Spring, NY 10516

constitutionisland.org

Dutchess County Historical Society

P.O. Box 88, Poughkeepsie, NY 12602

dchsny.org

Garrison’s Landing Association

P.O. Box 205, Garrison, NY 10524

garrisonslanding.org

Madam Brett Homestead

50 Van Nydeck Ave., Beacon, NY 12508

melzingahnsdar.org

Mount Gulian Society

145 Sterling St., Beacon, NY 12508

Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St., Cold Spring, NY 10516

putnamhistorymuseum.com

Society for the Preservation of Historical Cemeteries

167 Tanglewylde Road, Lake Peekskill, NY 10537

Hunger

Beacon Community Kitchen

c/o Multi-Services, Inc., P.O. Box 1285, Beacon, NY 12508

Check: Multi-Services. Memo: BCK

Fareground Community Kitchen

P.O. Box 615, Beacon, NY 12508

fareground.org

Philipstown Food Pantry

10 Academy St., Cold Spring, NY 10516

presbychurchcoldspring.org/food-pantry.html

St. Andrew & St. Luke Food Pantry

15 South Ave., Beacon, NY 12508

beacon-episcopal.org/food-pantry

Libraries

Butterfield Public Library

10 Morris Ave., Cold Spring, NY 10516

butterfieldlibrary.org

Desmond-Fish Public Library

472 Route 403, Garrison, NY 10524

desmondfishlibrary.org

Howland Public Library

313 Main St., Beacon, NY 12508

beaconlibrary.org

Natural Resources

Beacon Sloop Club

P.O. Box 527, Beacon, NY 12508

beaconsloop.org

Common Ground Farm

P.O. Box 148, Beacon, NY 12508

commongroundfarm.org

Constitution Marsh Audubon Center

P.O. Box 174, Cold Spring, NY 10516

constitutionmarsh.audubon.org

Ecological Citizen’s Project

69 South Mountain Pass, Garrison, NY 10524

ecologicalcitizens.org

Friends of Fahnestock and Hudson Highlands State Parks

P.O. Box 194, Cold Spring, NY 10516

Glynwood Center for Regional Food and Farming

P.O. Box 157, Cold Spring, NY 10516

glynwood.org

Hudson Highlands Land Trust

P.O. Box 226, Garrison, NY 10524

hhlt.org

Hudson River Sloop Clearwater

724 Wolcott Ave., Beacon, NY 12508

clearwater.org

Little Stony Point Citizens Association

P.O. Box 319, Cold Spring, NY 10516

littlestonypoint.org

Natural Heritage Trust

625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12207

parks.ny.gov

Putnam Highlands Audubon Society

P.O. Box 292, Cold Spring, NY 10516

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Riverkeeper

20 Secor Road, Ossining, NY 10562

riverkeeper.org

Scenic Hudson

One Civic Center Plaza, Suite 200, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

scenichudson.org

Stonecrop Gardens

81 Stonecrop Lane, Cold Spring, NY 10516

stonecrop.org

Rehabilitation Services

CoveCare Center

1808 Route 6, Carmel, NY 10512

covecarecenter.org

Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub

P.O. Box 317, Cold Spring, NY 10516

philipstownhub.org

Putnam/Northern Westchester Women’s Resource Center

935 South Lake Blvd., Mahopac, NY 10541

pnwwrc.org

Support Connection

40 Triangle Center, Suite 100, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

supportconnection.org

Topfield Equestrian Center

P.O. Box 367, Cold Spring, NY 10516

topfieldequestriancenter.com

Veterans

American Legion Post 203

413 Main St., Beacon, NY 12508

American Legion Post 275

275 Cedar St., Cold Spring, NY 10516

Marine Corps League

P.O. Box 96, Beacon, NY 12508

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 666

413 Main St., Beacon, NY 12508

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2362

P.O. Box 283, Cold Spring, NY 10516

