Holiday Stocking Deliveries!

Firefighters, Beacon students deliver the goods



For the 40th consecutive year, four students in the Beacon City School District were presented with the annual Firemen’s Christmas Stockings.

This year’s winners, one from each of the four elementary schools, received a 5-foot stocking made by Peg Badami filled with gifts, including a smoke detector. David Simmonds, a member of the Lewis Tompkins Hose Co., made the deliveries.

The annual event is organized by volunteer firefighters at the Lewis Tompkins, Beacon Engine, Mase Hook & Ladder, Dutchess Junction and Slater Chemical fire companies.

Jack Bunker, Forrestal Elementary

Jessiah Beckwith, Sargent Elementary

Amber Perez, Glenham Elementary

A'Lijah Thrasher, South Elementary

At the same time, members of the senior class of Beacon High School also prepared stockings as part of an inaugural legacy service project. The students collected donations to create 25 stockings for veterans as part of a drive organized by the Libby Funeral Home; collected gift cards, clothing and household items for a local family in need; and collected food for the Beacon Community Kitchen.

Bernadette Kish, a senior at Beacon High School, with stockings prepared for veterans (Photo provided)

Gifts collected for a local family in need

