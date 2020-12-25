On The Spot

Michael Turton By , Reporter |

What holiday song do you look forward to most?

Nori Berisha
Michael Bublé’s “Christmas.” His energy gets you right into the holiday spirit.
~Nori Berisha, Beacon

Jevina Lackhan
Joni Mitchell’s “River.” I find the words moving, the melody transcendent.
~Jevina Lackhan, Beacon

Alex Wilcox Cheek
“Christmas with the Cambridge Singers.” It’s classic Christmas.
~Alex Wilcox Cheek, Cold Spring

Trust MarkHOW WE REPORT
The Current is a member of The Trust Project, a consortium of news outlets that has adopted standards to allow readers to more easily assess the credibility of their journalism. Our best practices, including our verification and correction policies, can be accessed here. Have a comment? A news tip? Spot an error? Email [email protected].

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.