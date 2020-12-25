On The Spot

What holiday song do you look forward to most?
Michael Bublé’s “Christmas.” His energy gets you right into the holiday spirit.
~Nori Berisha, Beacon
Joni Mitchell’s “River.” I find the words moving, the melody transcendent.
~Jevina Lackhan, Beacon
“Christmas with the Cambridge Singers.” It’s classic Christmas.
~Alex Wilcox Cheek, Cold Spring
