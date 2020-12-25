On The Spot

What holiday song do you look forward to most?



Michael Bublé’s “Christmas.” His energy gets you right into the holiday spirit.

~Nori Berisha, Beacon



Joni Mitchell’s “River.” I find the words moving, the melody transcendent.

~Jevina Lackhan, Beacon



“Christmas with the Cambridge Singers.” It’s classic Christmas.

~Alex Wilcox Cheek, Cold Spring

