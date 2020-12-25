The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

MUSIC

THURS 31

Boom Kat

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The acoustic duo will perform with the Judith Tulloch Band.



THURS 31

A Tribute to the Rolling Stones

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Bardavon

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Lucinda Williams will wind up her online performance series benefiting music venues with her favorite covers of the Rolling Stones. Register to view the livestream performance. Cost: $20

STAGE & SCREEN

FRI 1

Rhapsody in Black

POUGHKEEPSIE

Bardavon | bardavon.org

LeLand Gantt will perform a one-person show exploring his experiences with racism. It will be available to watch streaming live until Feb. 28. Free



TALKS & TOURS

SAT 26

Explore Masterpieces at the Met

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

bit.ly/2KvoQsu

Marisa Horowitz-Jaffe, an art and museum educator, will lead an online tour of the collection at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.



SUN 27

Painting with Regina

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

bit.ly/3r0fYvH

Pick up a kit with materials at the library to join this virtual workshop and create a birch painting.

MON 28

Flash Writing

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Register to join the Zoom event with Highlands Current reporter Mike Turton and learn how to tell a complete story in 75 words.

COMMUNITY

Helping Hands Kindness

BEACON

Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org

The library is collecting personal products for local food pantries. Drop off new and unopened soap, sanitizer, toothpaste, lotion, deodorant, baby wipes and feminine hygiene products. Through WED 30.

SAT 26

Silent Night Twilight Stroll

GARRISON

3 – 7 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

Enjoy dusk and sunset on the grounds. Reservations required. Also SAT 2. Cost: $12 ($10 senior, $6 ages 5-18, free for healthcare workers, members and children under age 5)

FRI 1

First Day Hike

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D

facebook.com/littlestonypoint

Stop by the volunteer center for hot cocoa and snacks and choose either a short, naturalist-led 1-mile hike or an historian-led 3-mile hike on the Cornish Estate Trail. Register online.

KIDS & FAMILY

MON 28

Babies and Books

10 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library

bit.ly/BabiesAndBooks

This weekly workshop is part of a literacy program for babies and toddlers up to 24 months. Register online.

MON 28

Virtual Storytime

1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

facebook.com/desmondfishlibrary

Children’s Librarian Lucille Merry and other members of the staff will read books aloud.

TUES 29

Kid’s Craft

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

bit.ly/DFPLKidsCraft

Join Mrs. Merry on Zoom; kits will be available for pickup curbside. Register online.

SAT 2

The Great Kids Dessert Bake Off

GARRISON

7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

bit.ly/DFPLkidscook

Watch the video submissions via Crowdcast of cakes, pies and other desserts, along with the awards ceremony hosted by Justice McCray and Karen Thompson. Register online to join.



SAT 2

Christmas Bird Count

PUTNAM COUNTY

audubon.org/conservation/science/christmas-bird-count

Help with the 66th annual county-wide bird count to measure populations and support conservation. To register, email Charlie Roberto at [email protected]

HOW WE REPORT