The Week Ahead

MUSIC
THURS 31
Boom Kat
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The acoustic duo will perform with the Judith Tulloch Band.
THURS 31
A Tribute to the Rolling Stones
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Bardavon
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Lucinda Williams will wind up her online performance series benefiting music venues with her favorite covers of the Rolling Stones. Register to view the livestream performance. Cost: $20
STAGE & SCREEN
FRI 1
Rhapsody in Black
POUGHKEEPSIE
Bardavon | bardavon.org
LeLand Gantt will perform a one-person show exploring his experiences with racism. It will be available to watch streaming live until Feb. 28. Free
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 26
Explore Masterpieces at the Met
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
bit.ly/2KvoQsu
Marisa Horowitz-Jaffe, an art and museum educator, will lead an online tour of the collection at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
SUN 27
Painting with Regina
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
bit.ly/3r0fYvH
Pick up a kit with materials at the library to join this virtual workshop and create a birch painting.
MON 28
Flash Writing
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Register to join the Zoom event with Highlands Current reporter Mike Turton and learn how to tell a complete story in 75 words.
COMMUNITY
Helping Hands Kindness
BEACON
Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org
The library is collecting personal products for local food pantries. Drop off new and unopened soap, sanitizer, toothpaste, lotion, deodorant, baby wipes and feminine hygiene products. Through WED 30.
SAT 26
Silent Night Twilight Stroll
GARRISON
3 – 7 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
Enjoy dusk and sunset on the grounds. Reservations required. Also SAT 2. Cost: $12 ($10 senior, $6 ages 5-18, free for healthcare workers, members and children under age 5)
FRI 1
First Day Hike
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
facebook.com/littlestonypoint
Stop by the volunteer center for hot cocoa and snacks and choose either a short, naturalist-led 1-mile hike or an historian-led 3-mile hike on the Cornish Estate Trail. Register online.
KIDS & FAMILY
MON 28
Babies and Books
10 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library
bit.ly/BabiesAndBooks
This weekly workshop is part of a literacy program for babies and toddlers up to 24 months. Register online.
MON 28
Virtual Storytime
1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
facebook.com/desmondfishlibrary
Children’s Librarian Lucille Merry and other members of the staff will read books aloud.
TUES 29
Kid’s Craft
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
bit.ly/DFPLKidsCraft
Join Mrs. Merry on Zoom; kits will be available for pickup curbside. Register online.
SAT 2
The Great Kids Dessert Bake Off
GARRISON
7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
bit.ly/DFPLkidscook
Watch the video submissions via Crowdcast of cakes, pies and other desserts, along with the awards ceremony hosted by Justice McCray and Karen Thompson. Register online to join.
SAT 2
Christmas Bird Count
PUTNAM COUNTY
audubon.org/conservation/science/christmas-bird-count
Help with the 66th annual county-wide bird count to measure populations and support conservation. To register, email Charlie Roberto at [email protected]
