Winter Bird Sale Opens

Deadline is Jan. 6 for annual fundraiser

The Putnam Highlands Audubon Society has launched its annual winter bird seed sale.

Order Blue Seal Products online or by mail by Jan. 6 for curbside pick on Saturday (Jan. 16) from 9 a.m. to noon at Hubbard Lodge, 2920 Route 9 in Cold Spring. The snow date is Jan. 17.

The selection includes sunflower seeds, blended, thistle seeds, scratch feed for game birds, and suet cakes.

