On The Spot

What will you put in your 2020 time capsule?



Photos from my first trip to Maine; it was incredible.

~ Dan Leaver, Beacon



A Great Blue Turaco feather from a wildlife center where I interned.

~ Brittany Gordon, Cold Spring



A Cold Spring Pizza shirt. They give us lots of stuff and I want to help local business.

~ Alex Gaugler, Cold Spring

