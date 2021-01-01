On The Spot

What will you put in your 2020 time capsule?
Photos from my first trip to Maine; it was incredible.
~ Dan Leaver, Beacon
A Great Blue Turaco feather from a wildlife center where I interned.
~ Brittany Gordon, Cold Spring
A Cold Spring Pizza shirt. They give us lots of stuff and I want to help local business.
~ Alex Gaugler, Cold Spring
