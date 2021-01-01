The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 2
Christmas Bird Count
PUTNAM COUNTY
audubon.org/conservation/science/christmas-bird-count
Help with the 66th annual county-wide bird count to measure populations and support conservation. To register, email Charlie Roberto at [email protected]
SAT 2
Silent Night Twilight Stroll
GARRISON
3 – 7 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
Enjoy dusk and sunset on the grounds. Reservations required. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors, $6 ages 5-18, free for health care workers, members and children under 5)
SUN 10
Tracks and Traces
CORNWALL
10 a.m. Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506 x204
hhnm.org
Frozen ground and snow cover make it easier to find signs of wildlife. Learn what to look for and how to identify what you see. Register online. Cost: $8 ($6 children, $6/$4 members)
TALKS & TOURS
THURS 7
Ibrahim Salih Abdul-Matin
GARRISON
2 p.m. Garrison Institute
garrisoninstitute.org
In this Pathways for Planetary Health Forum, Jonathan Rose will interview the author of GreenDeen: What Islam Teaches About Protecting the Planet. Register online.
THURS 7
Beethoven’s Fifth & Mahler’s Sixth
NEWBURGH
7 p.m. Newburgh Symphony Orchestra
newburghsymphony.org
In this online discussion, director Russel Ger will discuss the way the compositions mirror each other. Cost: $20
SAT 9
Hauntings of the Hudson River Valley
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. Putnam History Museum
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Vincent Dacquino will recount his investigative journey into the stories behind Sybil Ludington, Chief Daniel Nimham and George Denny, looking for their “spiritual residue.” Cost: $10 (free for members)
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 2
The Great Kids Dessert Bake Off
GARRISON
7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
bit.ly/DFPLkidscook
Watch the video submissions via Crowdcast of cakes, pies and other desserts, along with the awards ceremony hosted by Justice McCray and Karen Thompson. Register online to join.
VISUAL ART
SAT 9
Assorted Visions
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
This Beacon Photography Group exhibit will include work by more than two dozen local photographers. Through Jan. 30.
HEALTH
FRI 8
Rosen Movement
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS
10:30 a.m. Support Connection
914-962-6402 | supportconnection.org
This four-session weekly “gentle wellness” class is open to anyone who has or has had breast, ovarian or gynecological cancer. Call to register. Free
CIVIC
MON 4
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
TUES 5
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
TUES 5
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
TUES 5
Putnam Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Via audioconference
845-208-7800 | putnamcountyny.com
WED 6
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
THURS 7
Philipstown Town Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Recreation Center
107 Glenclyffe Dr.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com
