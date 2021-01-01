The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 2

Christmas Bird Count

PUTNAM COUNTY

audubon.org/conservation/science/christmas-bird-count

Help with the 66th annual county-wide bird count to measure populations and support conservation. To register, email Charlie Roberto at [email protected]

SAT 2

Silent Night Twilight Stroll

GARRISON

3 – 7 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

Enjoy dusk and sunset on the grounds. Reservations required. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors, $6 ages 5-18, free for health care workers, members and children under 5)

SUN 10

Tracks and Traces

CORNWALL

10 a.m. Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506 x204

hhnm.org

Frozen ground and snow cover make it easier to find signs of wildlife. Learn what to look for and how to identify what you see. Register online. Cost: $8 ($6 children, $6/$4 members)

TALKS & TOURS

THURS 7

Ibrahim Salih Abdul-Matin

GARRISON

2 p.m. Garrison Institute

garrisoninstitute.org

In this Pathways for Planetary Health Forum, Jonathan Rose will interview the author of GreenDeen: What Islam Teaches About Protecting the Planet. Register online.



THURS 7

Beethoven’s Fifth & Mahler’s Sixth

NEWBURGH

7 p.m. Newburgh Symphony Orchestra

newburghsymphony.org

In this online discussion, director Russel Ger will discuss the way the compositions mirror each other. Cost: $20

SAT 9

Hauntings of the Hudson River Valley

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. Putnam History Museum

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Vincent Dacquino will recount his investigative journey into the stories behind Sybil Ludington, Chief Daniel Nimham and George Denny, looking for their “spiritual residue.” Cost: $10 (free for members)

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 2

The Great Kids Dessert Bake Off

GARRISON

7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

bit.ly/DFPLkidscook

Watch the video submissions via Crowdcast of cakes, pies and other desserts, along with the awards ceremony hosted by Justice McCray and Karen Thompson. Register online to join.

VISUAL ART

SAT 9

Assorted Visions

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

This Beacon Photography Group exhibit will include work by more than two dozen local photographers. Through Jan. 30.

HEALTH

FRI 8

Rosen Movement

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS

10:30 a.m. Support Connection

914-962-6402 | supportconnection.org

This four-session weekly “gentle wellness” class is open to anyone who has or has had breast, ovarian or gynecological cancer. Call to register. Free

CIVIC

MON 4

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

TUES 5

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

TUES 5

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

TUES 5

Putnam Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Via audioconference

845-208-7800 | putnamcountyny.com

WED 6

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

THURS 7

Philipstown Town Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Recreation Center

107 Glenclyffe Dr.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com

