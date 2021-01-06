Rep. Maloney Removed to Secure Location

Dutchess executive says “mayhem must stop”

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, whose district includes the Highlands, was among the House members evacuated to an undisclosed, secure location when protesters stormed the Capitol and some representatives’ offices this afternoon.

Maloney was on the House floor for the certification vote by Congress of the presidential election results when supporters of President Trump breached security, bypassed metal detectors and entered the building, said Aaron White, a spokesperson for the Democrat, who was elected in November to a fifth term. White said he and the rest of Maloney’s staff were also safe.

On Twitter, Maloney wrote at 6 p.m.: “Today is a sad and infuriating day. We thank the Capitol Police and the staff many of whom were in real danger. I was on the House floor when protesters attempted to enter. We evacuated and are safe. The president and his enablers have incited this violence. It must stop.”

Later he added: “I am calling on my GOP colleagues to withdraw their objections and allow us to perform our Constitutional duty. It’s time for our nation’s leaders to come together and remember we are one nation under God with a shared history and a shared future. We are indivisible.”

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, a Republican, said in a statement that “this mayhem must stop, and it must stop now. America doesn’t resort to chaos or violence, and we don’t encourage or invite it. Every leader, in every office, from every corner of this country must call for this to end and disperse immediately.

“The events unfolding at the U.S. Capitol this afternoon do not represent who we are as an American people. While we would never suppress vigorous debate and the right to protest — our country, after all, was founded on the right of its citizens to voice their opinions — the violence witnessed today is wrong and unacceptable, and it must come to an end.”

