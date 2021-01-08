Beacon High School Honor Roll

Students recognized for first-quarter achievement
Ninth Grade
Principal’s Honor Roll
Imroz Ali, Emma Campagiorni, Sophia Campagiorni, Douglas Capawana, Ella Cason, Olivia Del Castillo, Marina Elias, Jacqueline Griesing, Harsh Gupta, Keira Istvan, Serena Jabar, Georgia Kane, Gabrielle Kuka, Olivia Lapaz, Myasia Lewis, Evan Lombardo, Bryce Manning, Nico McKible, Isabella Migliore, Karimah Muhammad, Twyla Nelson, Emilia Pastorello, Vanessa Piciacchio, Henry Reinke, Kiarra Rodriguez, Elizabeth Ruffy, Matthew Sandison, Kasey Senior, Rachel Thorne, Emily Wei, Wallace Wei, August Wright
High Honor Roll
Isabella Amundson, Alyssa Barna, Caleb Bennett, Daniel Benson, Alejandra Calderon, Vanessa Campanelli, Celestino Carrasquillo Jr., Rubio Castagna-Torres, Sean Cleary, Nicole Coliman, Eleanor Cunningham, Damani Deloatch, Nora Folkes, Ariana Gallego, Christopher Gonzalez, Jessica Gonzalez, Sienna Gorey, Isabella Haydt, Cadence Heeter, Leslie Ilouga Wandji, Devyn Kelly, Meara Kumar, Shy’anne Kush, Tiannah Lindsay, Jonathan Lobato Colon, Samantha Lopez, Owen Lynch, Anthony Marzovilla, Alexandria McCollum, Gia Morgan, Thomas Nocerino, Keira Robinson, Owen Skorewicz, Allison Thomas, Michael Varian, Peter Vermeulen, Jahzara Watkins, Xiomarys Williams, Jon-Paul Wood, Ryan Zingone Redfield
Honor Roll
Abir Ahmed, Jack Antalek, Jackson Atwell, Henry Betterbid, Briana Bilyeu, Jayden Calloway, Isabella Claudio, Ayla Cruz, Grace Delgado, Chelsea DerBoghossian, Sara Gonzalez, Sean Heath, Una Hoppe, Zuhir Kasem, Julian Maldonado, Stephen McDowell, Christopher Milewski, Aryah Montefusco, Khalilah Muhammad, Elisa Pahucki, Brad Patino Albarracin, Aniyah Pearson, Christopher Pirrone, Jaden Polanco Feliciano, Nahari Powell, Merilyn Rinaldi, Nina Rivers, Jackson Shrawder, Anisa Shtanaj, Jayla Vasquez, Brandon Warren
Tenth Grade
Principal’s Honor Roll
Lina Ahmed, Daniel Barry, Isabella Boswick, Isabella Bottiglieri, Ariadna Carmona, Crystal Chen, Sophia Clauson, Madison DeLeo, Laney Ebeling, Journey Fleming, Darien Gillins, Jenna Griesing, Dylan Howard, Farah Jaafar, Emma Labodin, Gabriella Leiva, Audrey Lewis, Sharon Li, Jordyn Long, Eleanor Lopez, Miranda Lyons, Alexis Mastrantuono, Elijah McKible, Jonah Mensch, Brianna Moleano, Sofia Mourgues, Lindsay Otero, Addy Pagones, Rowan Parsaca, Lila Quinn, Isabelle Ray, Shepard Rodgers, Amelia Sanker, Demetra Sela, Leian Simon, Isabella Travis
High Honor Roll
Tianna Adams, Mateo Alvarado, Adrian Beato, Derek Bilyeu, Delaney Brennen, Kaylee Broas, Scott Bunker, Kevin Candia, Sofia Castelhano, Esther Clair, Alexander Clay, Parijat Das, Brianna DeMilio, Jason Derasmo, Danielle DiRubbio, Beatrice Dowd, Gabriela Foret, Lowell Freedman, Labibah Hassan, Liam Istvan, Justin Jackson, Zakiyah Johnson, Alexander Khalil, Alexander King, Gavin LaDue, Janelle Lagunda, Tylynn Lindsay, Lillian Magurno, Gabriella Manzoeillo, Taylor Meeuwisse, Gia Moreno, Erin Nicholson, John Philipbar III, Natalie Quintero, Jonathan Ramirez, Thomas Rapp, Ruby Rodgers, Liam Rumnit, Jillian Salvati, Adam Sendelbach, Salaya Smith, Jaden Taylor, Joseph Vollaro
Honor Roll
Gil Banks, Angelina Berlingieri, Cody Brooks, Margot Burke, Anaya Camacho, Ivianna Cancel-Dickens, Hope Cleveringa, Grace Cohn, Maryah Culton, Jordon Dixon-Caines, Jaeden Drysdale, Jhanelle Duncan, Isaiah Epps, William Fahlman, A’Janae Foreman, Adrian Gallego, Ysabel Heath, George Humphreys, Sydney Jones, Campbell Kitzrow, Juliette Lasser, Jeremiah Long, Elizabeth Lopez, Moa Lopez, Aydin Ozkurt, Ella Pessoni, Henry Quinn, Natalee Reynolds, Penelope Rigney, Ciara Soto, Jalyssia Soto, Liam Verdesi, Jeffrey Wolfe III
Eleventh Grade
Principal’s Honor Roll
Gretta Anderson, Madeline Bobnick, Jeremy Brinas, Jack Cleary, Allyson Correllus, Cleo Fiedler, Cassandra Garrett, Chase Green, Tyler Haydt, Inessa Joseph, Dillon Kelly, Veronica Klein, Maura Lane, Cherlin Liao, Benjamin Lieblein, Simrat Mann, Ava Muscat, Kathryn Park, Nora Phelan, Kenneth Rosa, Emma Sandison, Alexia Segarra, Lauren Shanahan, Kalyn Sheffield, Richelle Slosson, Carissa Smutny, John Urban-Quezada
High Honor Roll
Joseph Baffuto III, Owen Browne, Victoria Cameli, Bella Carassone, Christian Carvalho, Sulayman Ceesay, Olivia Corneyea, Lindsay Darcy, Claire Derrenbacher, Lucia Diebboll, Alexandria Faiella, Samuel Harle, Dylan Horton-Ungar, Hunter Ingold, Flynn Johnson, Briana Jones, Andrew Lucas, Kailey Mesorana, Marissa Mora, Amatullah Muhammad, Daniel Nelson, Rosa Nunez, Mia Osuba, Arielle Prince, Destiny Prothro, Alondra Ramirez Paredes, Leanna Rinaldi, Lulu Romer, Thomas Santoro, Keira Seaman, Trinity Smith, Samantha Sovik, Olivia Spiak, Jake Titka, Caleb Ullian, Lucas Vermeulen, Tess Wills, Cleveland Wright, Alexander Wyant, Jaylen Ynoa
Honor Roll
Brock Barna, Ahmir Bell, Bridget Bell, Lotus Blumenthal, Makkaila Caputo, Amare Coakley, Ian Fiorito, Thomas Franks, Sarah Gibbs, Daniel Gilleo, Ashley Gonzalez, Ciara Hall, Jada Hambric, Nature Ifill, Catherine Johnston, Sydney Kurtz, Edward Manente, Christina Merola, Salvatore Migliore V, Michael Millan, Ayanda Nxumalo, Genesis Osborne, Yahya Ouildane, Camille Pahucki, Michael Pirrone, Austin Ray, Anthony Riccoboni, Robin-Caleb Richards, Daniel Rivera, Lesondra Rodriguez, Mia Scarchilli, Hannah Smith, Jennifer Velasquez, Haleigh Zukowski
Twelfth Grade
Principal’s Honor Roll
Wesley Brooks, Hanna Burch, Anna Cenicola, Rebecca DeLeo, Dylan Derasmo, Kaitleen Dixon, Kaylah Dixon, Savannah Douglas, Lejdina Gecaj, Dania Gillins, Ila Harvey, Jackson Jackson, Thandiwe Knox, Regan LaDue, Michael Lepere, Michael Levy, Ryan Liao, Abigail Magurno, Anna Miller, Jeremiah Murcia Booth, Beyonce Otero, Justin Piciacchio, Jaylin Pride, Eliza Principe Garcia, Ryan Rabenda, Anastazia Sakowicz, Stephen Schneider, Kenneth Schulze, Katelin VanBuren
High Honor Roll
Tamar Adams-Pinnock, Aidan Alvarado, Mia Amoroso, Christian Aquino, Na’ila Baldwin, Warren Banks, Liam Byrne, Alyssa Cable, Zachary Cader, Jesse Campanelli, Ella Casserly, Eva Chapin, Sara Chin, Bryan Conkin Jr., Maycol Cuautle Toral, Caden Cutinella, Rhan Dabashi, Gabriela Del Castillo, Samantha DeLuise, Carter Detoro, Gabriela Diaz, Joshua Espinosa, Aaliyah Fretwell-Cross, Aiyana George, Sofia Gonzalez, Mark Guzman Lizarazo, Alix Haase-Arrigo, Samaya Harris, Sofia Hockler, Joshua Keizer, Natalie Khalil, Aidan Kidd, Jimmy Kuka, Elizabeth Martin, Sophie Mercado, Alexandra Moroch, Reily Mowen, Michael Musacchio, Rocco Notaro, Alyssa Oberle, Isabella Ortiz, John Padoleski, Nevaeh Panko, Marianna Pastorello, Jessica Pavone, Mya Pierce, Anthony Pizarro Jr., Ryan Plimley, Benjamin Rudolph, Murielle Tchoumi Wandji, Nathalia Thomas, Amaya Thompson, Gianna Thompson, Brielle Travis, D’Anna Williams
Honor Roll
Jason Aguilar Montano, Vincent Bouderau, Natalie Buckley, Ryan Chin, Maureen Corrigan, Gavin Coughlin, Rayham Dabashi, Taina Fernandez, Tatyanna Fernandez, Lindsay Fister, Alexa Fox-Wolf, Marilyn Gamey, Nyah Gibbs, Jaeda Green, Isaiah Hall, Daanyaal Haris, Angelica Hibbert, Kiara Lambe, Yusef Lokman, Michael Lyons, Christopher Mack, Emily Maggio, Malaika Malik, Jade Matias, Makayla Meacham, Kaylen Merchan, Amanda Moroch, Andrew Moroch, Natalie Negron, Romeo Nunez, Kaylina Ramos, Elizabeth Reynolds, Nicholas Rivera, James Sarnes, Jason Simon, Anna Slackman, Jessica Spadafino, Allison Varian
BOCES CTI
High Honor Roll
Aiyana George, Trinity Smith, John Urban-Quezada, Katelin VanBuren
Honor Roll
Ryan Chin, Tatyanna Fernandez, Nature Ifill, Briana Jones, Elizabeth Reynolds
