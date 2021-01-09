171 Candidates for Redistricting Commission

mm By |

Names sent to Legislature

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro on Monday (Jan. 4) submitted the names of 171 candidates to the Legislature for a seven-member commission that will make recommendations for redrawing election districts. The commission was approved by voters in November.

The Legislature must make its appointments by Feb. 1. Two members will be selected by the majority leader and two by the minority leader. Those four members will select the remaining three by Feb. 15.

Trust MarkHOW WE REPORT
The Current is a member of The Trust Project, a consortium of news outlets that has adopted standards to allow readers to more easily assess the credibility of their journalism. Our best practices, including our verification and correction policies, can be accessed here. Have a comment? A news tip? Spot an error? Email [email protected].

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.