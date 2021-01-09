171 Candidates for Redistricting Commission

Names sent to Legislature

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro on Monday (Jan. 4) submitted the names of 171 candidates to the Legislature for a seven-member commission that will make recommendations for redrawing election districts. The commission was approved by voters in November.

The Legislature must make its appointments by Feb. 1. Two members will be selected by the majority leader and two by the minority leader. Those four members will select the remaining three by Feb. 15.

HOW WE REPORT