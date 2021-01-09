EagleFest Announces Photo Contest

Deadline is Jan. 28 for shots of birds of prey

The Teatown Lake Reservation in Ossining has launched a photography competition and exhibition as part of its annual Hudson River EagleFest that runs from Jan. 30 to Feb. 7.

Now in its 17th year, the festival showcases the return of the bald eagle to the Hudson River Valley. Photographers may submit their best shot of a bird of prey (eagles, owls, falcons, etc.)

Representatives from Teatown and the community will choose the winners, who will be recognized on Feb. 5 on social media. The best photos will be shared on the Teatown website and the overall winner will receive a X3 Terra binoculars from Zeiss Sports Optics. Two runners-up will receive a Teatown swag bag.

The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. on Jan. 28. Email your submissions to [email protected] with the subject line “EagleFest 2021 Photography Competition Submission.” One submission allowed per person.

