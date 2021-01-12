Maloney Says He Will Vote to Impeach

Elected officials react with outrage to Capitol attack

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, whose district includes the Highlands, and who was in the Capitol when a mob attacked on Jan. 6, said this week he would vote for a second time to impeach President Donald Trump.

At the same time, local elected officials reacted with outrage to the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, which briefly disrupted the confirmation by Congress of the election of Joe Biden as the next president. Biden takes office on Jan. 20.

After Trump again falsely claimed he had won in a landslide but had the victory stolen from him by fraud, hundreds of his supporters pushed through police barricades and entered the Capitol, smashing windows and fatally injuring a police officer. Gunfire killed a woman and Maloney and others were evacuated.

On Monday (Jan. 11), at a news conference to announce the passage of a bill he sponsored to ban oil-barge anchorages on the Hudson River, Maloney blamed the president for the violence.

“He should do the right thing and resign,” said Maloney, a five-term Democrat who lives in Philipstown. If not removed under the 25th Amendment, which allows the vice president and Cabinet to take action, Trump should be impeached again, Maloney said.

In December 2019, the House, including Maloney, voted to impeach the president for obstruction of Congress, but the Senate acquitted him. Maloney joined 161 colleagues in sponsoring the article of impeachment introduced in the House on Monday.

The riot on Jan. 6 began as a Trump political rally “to overturn the results of a lawful American election,” Maloney said. “And it descended into violence and a coup attempt,” one that “would not have been possible if the president and others had not spread this lie about the election. That more than justifies impeachment and removal.”

He warned that the president’s remaining days in office “should scare all of us,” because Trump “can further use the powers of the presidency to further undermine our institutions, our freedoms, our Constitution. It’s unacceptable to me.”

He urged that “most Americans, in both political parties, come together and make very clear that there is the Constitution or there is the mob. And we need to get clear about right and wrong.”

Other elected officials and party organizations also condemned the storming of the Capitol.

The attack does “not represent who we are as an American people,” said Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, a Republican, in a statement on Jan. 6. “While we would never suppress vigorous debate and the right to protest — our country, after all, was founded on the right of its citizens to voice their opinions — the violence” at the Capitol was “wrong and unacceptable,” he said.

On Jan. 7, Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell, also a Republican, added: “We have much work to do to keep this country the shining example of democracy that it has always been. The world is watching. Americans have the right to protest, but not to break the law while doing so. For the future of our children, I would hope we could put our country first, despite any differences.”

The same day, at the Philipstown Town Board’s monthly meeting, Supervisor Richard Shea spoke up as soon as the Pledge of Allegiance, which traditionally opens board sessions, ended.

“In light of events of the last 24 hours, that pledge means a lot more today,” he said. “I certainly never thought in my lifetime I would see anything like the horrible events of yesterday. It doesn’t make any sense. It’s not something I can comprehend. But this is what happens when you get stupid people as leaders, or not even leading, just [being] stupid people, and then stupid people following them.”

Shea encouraged public officials “to stand up for what’s right. There’s been a reluctance to do that. A lot of people should’ve stood up before this to confront the president, to say what he was doing was wrong. Peaceful transfer of power in this country is something we’re extremely proud of. To have that [riot] happen is just beyond the pale.”

Councilor John Van Tassel said that he didn’t believe Americans had ever been more divided. “It’s time to unite and become one country again.”

“Hopefully leaders going forward will realize they can’t just work with their half” of the political spectrum, said Councilor Mike Leonard. “It has to be everybody, or it’s not going to work.”

Putnam Sheriff Robert Langley Jr., a Democrat who lives in Philipstown, posted on Facebook on Monday (Jan. 11) that he backs “the Constitution of the United States and the right to free speech and peaceful protest” and does “not condone anyone’s destroying the property of another or our national landmarks and governmental buildings. These acts are intolerable and should be dealt with accordingly under the letter of the law.”

His counterpart in Dutchess County, Sheriff Butch Anderson, a Republican who was one of six elected officials named as honorary state chairs of the president’s reelection campaign, told The Poughkeepsie Journal on Jan. 7 that the insurrection at the Capitol “was deplorable. And I think that we have to bring this country together and move on.”

In a statement issued Tuesday (Jan. 12), the leaders of the Philipstown Republican Committee, said “we condemn all acts of violence, regardless of where it occurs… We call upon all members of our diverse community to come together and heal. Philipstown is a wonderful place that we all call home. Let’s not have politics be the measuring stick by which we define each other.”

The Philipstown Democratic Committee also issued a statement on Tuesday. “We know how it feels to be disappointed in the outcome of a contest,” it said. “Losing — from rec soccer to politics — is part of the deal. Last week in Washington we saw the very worst of what can happen when a leader refuses to accept that deal…

“Philipstown is not without its problems, many of them serious, but it is a caring and generous community. To preserve that, we must — at the very least —commit to acting in good faith. If not, we all lose.”

Brian PJ Cronin contributed reporting.

