School Foundation to Hold Trivia Night

Annual fundraiser will be virtual for 2021

The Haldane School Foundation will hold its annual trivia night fundraiser virtually in 2021.

The event is scheduled for Friday (Jan. 29) for teams of up to eight people. Each participant costs $35. Register at haldaneschoolfoundation.org.

Players on the same team do not need to be in the same location. Teams will compete in real time over a livestream hosted by Craig Roffman and Lori Powers.

All proceeds benefit the foundation, which funds programs for Haldane students.

HOW WE REPORT