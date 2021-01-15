School Foundation to Hold Trivia Night

Annual fundraiser will be virtual for 2021
The Haldane School Foundation will hold its annual trivia night fundraiser virtually in 2021.
The event is scheduled for Friday (Jan. 29) for teams of up to eight people. Each participant costs $35. Register at haldaneschoolfoundation.org.
Players on the same team do not need to be in the same location. Teams will compete in real time over a livestream hosted by Craig Roffman and Lori Powers.
All proceeds benefit the foundation, which funds programs for Haldane students.
HOW WE REPORT
The Current is a member of The Trust Project, a consortium of news outlets that has adopted standards to allow readers to more easily assess the credibility of their journalism. Our best practices, including our verification and correction policies, can be accessed here. Have a comment? A news tip? Spot an error? Email [email protected].