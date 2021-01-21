Latest Coronavirus Update

Dutchess sets up notification system for vaccine appointments

■ State health officials said that, as of Wednesday (Jan. 20), 6,670 (+94 from the day before) people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Putnam County; 17,182 (+219) in Dutchess; 86,646 (+923) in Westchester; 32,407 (+270) in Rockland; 7,901 (+79) in Ulster; and 29,406 (+328) in Orange. Statewide, there have been 1,285,337 (+13,886) positives, including 542,799 (+5,198) in New York City.

■ Statewide, 33,594 (+174) people had died as of Jan. 20, including 75 (+0) residents of Putnam County and 324 (+2) from Dutchess.

■ Beacon had 90 active cases as of Jan. 19 and Putnam had 451 for the week ending Jan. 14, with 72 new cases reported in Philipstown, which has had 544 since March. There were 261 new cases in Carmel, 74 in Kent, 61 in Patterson, 75 in Putnam Valley and 100 in Southeast. Twenty-five people were hospitalized at Putnam Hospital in Carmel.

■ In Dutchess County, there were 3,421 tests conducted on Jan. 20 and 219 positives reported, and in Putnam, there were 1,246 tests and 94 positives reported. The percentage of positive results in the Mid-Hudson Region was 7.1 percent.

■ Dutchess had conducted 426,646 tests as of Jan. 20 and had 4.0 percent positives, while Putnam had conducted 130,444 tests and had 5.1 percent positives.

■ Statewide, there were 224,569 tests conducted on Jan. 20 and 13,886 positives, or 6.18 percent.

■ The number of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in New York state as of Jan. 20 stood at 9,055 (+218); the number in intensive care was 1,560 (-61); and the number of intubations was 1,011 (-33). In the Mid-Hudson Valley, 40 percent of hospital beds were available and 36 percent of ICU beds.

■ On Thursday (Jan. 21), the state said it has administered 91 percent of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines received so far from the federal government. Both vaccines require two doses given weeks apart. New York has administered 975,958 of the 1,053,650 first doses it has received and 108,573 of 136,500 second doses.

■ The Mid-Hudson Region, which includes Dutchess, Putnam and five other counties, had administered 94,191 of the 111,925 vaccines it had received, or 84 percent, as of Thursday (Jan. 21). In New York City, the administration rate was 90 percent (491,085 of 546,775 doses) and on Long Island 97 percent (140,502 of 144,750 doses). The Southern Tier had the highest regional rate, 100 percent (29,400 of 32,180 doses).

■ On Wednesday (Jan. 20), Marc Molinaro, county executive for Dutchess County, said that residents can subscribe to email updates on vaccine appointment availability at dutchessny.gov/COVIDvaccine. The county has received more than 7,000 calls about vaccinations in the past week, he said. “Please don’t call the health department looking for an appointment,” said Molinaro.

■ Haldane school Superintendent Phil Benante notified parents on Tuesday (Jan. 19) that he was quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19. In an email, Benante said he was told on Saturday (Jan. 16) that a person he was in contact with outside of school tested positive. Anyone he was in direct contact with last Thursday and Friday have been notified, Benante said. “I share this information with you in the spirit of remaining candid about my absence from campus. My symptoms are very mild thus far and I look forward to being back soon,” he wrote.

■ On Tuesday (Jan. 19), Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the launch of a COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard that shows total doses received by the state, a breakdown of first or second doses and the number of residents receiving the first and second doses in each region. The Mid-Hudson Region, which includes Dutchess and Putnam counties, had administered 83,917 of its 111,925 doses, or 75 percent, as of Tuesday. The dashboard’s data will be updated daily.

■ On Jan. 18, Gov. Andrew Cuomo released a letter asking Dr. Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO for Pfizer, if New York can buy the company’s vaccine directly, bypassing Operation Warp Speed, the federal distribution program. Cuomo and other governors accuse the federal government of expanding eligibility for vaccines without providing more doses. New York’s most recent allocation is actually less, said Cuomo. “The federal administration essentially opened up a floodgate while cutting our supply — leading to confusion, frustration, and dashed hopes,” he said.

■ Nearly 330,000 New York residents received their first vaccination dose during the week of Jan. 11, about a tenfold increase since the state begin giving shots the week of Dec. 14, , Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday (Jan. 18). Providers in the Mid-Hudson Region had administered 70 percent of their allocation of the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines as of Monday, compared to 83 percent in the Southern Tier Region, 81 percent in the North County, 77 percent on Long Island and 65 percent in New York City.

■ As of Sunday (Jan. 17), NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt Manor had vaccinated 89.2 percent of its workers, the highest rate for hospitals in the Mid-Hudson Region, according to the state. Putnam Hospital Center in Carmel had the lowest rate of workers vaccinated, 43.6 percent; Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie had the third-lowest, 47.2; and Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh tied with Ellenville Regional Hospital for the fourth-lowest, 50.9.

■ More than 140 people over 65 were vaccinated against COVID-19 during a clinic organized by Drug World on Friday (Jan. 15) at St. Mary in-the-Highlands Episcopal Church in Cold Spring. The Rev. Steve Schunk, the church’s priest-in-charge, offered St. Mary’s Parish Hall at no cost. Putnam County has vaccinated more than 900 people so far at clinics in Carmel and Philipstown.

■ On Jan. 15, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the New York’s “Am I Eligible” website would only book appointments for the state-run mass-vaccination sites, which include the Westchester County Center in White Plains and the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City. Residents looking for appointments at non-state sites — local health departments, hospitals, pharmacies, urgent care centers, etc. — have to contact those providers directly. Residents should expect a wait of 14 weeks or longer for an appointment at this point, said Cuomo.

■ On Jan. 17, the Garrison School announced that some students in the fourth, fifth, seventh and eighth grades would quarantine for 10 days because an employee who was at the school on Jan. 13 and 14 had tested positive. On Jan. 16, Haldane announced that some students would be quarantined after an elementary school staff member who had last been on campus on Jan. 13 and a member of the school services staff who had last been on campus on Jan. 14 had each tested positive.

■ The Putnam County Health Department vaccinated 307 people, including seniors 75 and older and essential workers, during a clinic held on Thursday (Jan. 14) at the Philipstown Recreation Center, County Executive MaryEllen Odell said. An additional 611 people received vaccines at the Carmel Friendship Center on Monday (Jan. 11). “It means the health department now has a location in Philipstown and another in Carmel to administer the vaccine,” said Odell.

■ About 300 people were vaccinated during a clinic held by Dutchess County on Friday (Jan. 15) in the former JCPenney space at the Poughkeepsie Galleria. Dutchess also held a clinic at its Department of Health in Poughkeepsie on Wednesday (Jan. 13).

■ The Mid-Hudson Region, which includes Dutchess and Putnam counties, had administered 64,150 of 78,625, or 82 percent, of the first doses it had received of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, Cuomo said on Saturday (Jan. 16). New York City had administered 235,714 of its 392,00o doses, or 60 percent.

■ As of Jan. 14, according to the State COVID Report Card, Haldane had reported 16 students and 7 teachers/staff who had tested positive; Garrison reported two students and three teachers/staff; and Beacon reported 48 students and 27 teachers/staff.

■ On Oct. 21, the state Department of Health announced a microcluster strategy to limit the spread of COVID, based on county population. Here are the current hot spots. On Dec. 11, the state revised its criteria for the Yellow Zone. A geographic area will be eligible if it has a 3 percent positivity rate (7-day average) over the past 10 days and is in the top 10 percent in the state for hospital admissions per capita over the past week and is experiencing week-over-week growth in daily admissions. As of Jan. 12, the 7-day rolling average positivity rate in Dutchess was 8.9 percent and the average in Putnam was 8.5 percent but the counties did not meet other criteria.

■ On Wednesday (Jan. 13), the Haldane school district reported an elementary student who had been at school as recently as Monday had tested positive. As a result, a small group of elementary students and staff have to quarantine as directed by the Putnam County Department of Health, said Superintendent Philip Benante. He said that because all spaces in the school are cleaned daily in accordance with federal guidelines, Haldane schools would remain open.

■ The Beacon Highway Department and Transfer Station announced on Monday (Jan. 11) that it will be closed until Jan. 19 “due to COVID-19 protocols.” If you need assistance, leave a message at 845-831-0932 or call City Hall at 845-838-5000.

■ On Jan. 7, organizers said the Southern Dutchess Coalition Annual Martin Luther King Birthday Celebration, scheduled for Jan. 18 at the Springfield Baptist Church in Beacon, has been canceled because of the pandemic shutdown.

■ On Jan. 8, the Dutchess County health department announced it had partnered with Rumble Up, a texting platform, to communicate with residents who test positive for COVID-19. “Across the state, as the high volume of new daily positive cases continues, it has become increasingly difficult for case investigators to connect with individuals who test positive in a timely manner, even with additional staffing resources available,” the agency said in a statement. “The texting application provides those who test positive for COVID with important information about how to properly isolate and notify close contacts to prevent the spread of the virus, as well as other resources and information.” The platform also allows the health department “to concurrently alert multitudes of residents of their positive test results and offer them follow-up instructions regarding quarantining — alleviating the already-overwhelmed contact tracing and case investigation apparatus.”

■ On Jan. 5, the Putnam County Health Department said the uptick in cases in Philipstown — it reported about a fourth of its total cases since March during the week ending Dec. 31 — was “due to an isolated, contained cluster within a congregate setting,” e.g., a group residence. Shanna Siegel, a public health nurse with the county, said “the result of this cluster will be evident on next week’s dashboard, as well. This cluster is only one aspect of the overall increase in positive cases. Communities across Putnam County are beginning to see the early effects of holiday gatherings — the full impact will be felt in the coming weeks as we continue to see case numbers rise and higher rates of hospitalizations.”

■ On Jan. 6, Jonathan Hotz, a representative of the Graymoor religious order in Garrison, said there had been an outbreak at St. Christopher’s Inn, its homeless shelter for men. “On Dec. 22, a shelter resident who had begun exhibiting symptoms tested positive for the coronavirus,” he said. “This triggered a lockdown and testing among our entire resident population. Several residents tested positive and/or subsequently became symptomatic themselves.” He said all shelter residents were restricted to a single building and had no contact with the public. “In addition, we contacted the Putnam County Department of Health, which has been a great resource for us. Further, our on-site medical staff continues to monitor the condition of our residents, with daily guidance and support from the department. “The worst is behind us,” he said. “Most men in the shelter are scheduled to complete and screen out of isolation and quarantine by Jan. 10, and symptomatic residents are stable and recovering.” In addition, he said, all residents who tested negative were vaccinated on Jan. 6 and vaccinations were being offered to staff members at St. Christopher’s Inn and Graymoor who had contact with shelter residents.

■ On Jan. 5, the state said that it had distributed 911,000 first doses of the vaccine to 3,762 approved providers, including 1,285 medical offices, 802 chain pharmacies and 510 long-term care facilities. Of those, 636 were vaccinating eligible residents, including 104 in the Mid-Hudson Valley, where 549 sites are enrolled.

■ The state announced on Jan. 4 the first confirmed case of the more-contagious UK strain of COVID-19 virus had been detected in an individual in Saratoga Springs. Two other related cases were discovered as of Jan. 9, as well as a case on Long Island. It does not appear that the strain is more deadly.



■ The governor extended his state of emergency order through Feb. 3, allowing public meetings to continue to be held remotely.

■ The state on Dec. 29 announced new quarantine guidelines: Individuals exposed to COVID-19 can end their quarantine after 10 days without testing, instead of 14, as long as they do not have symptoms.

■ In response to a question, the Putnam County Health Department posted on Twitter: “(1) There are a few reasons for discrepancies between new and active cases [in reports]. Sometimes, by the time the lab is received, the individual has already completed isolation. That’s usually 10 days from the start of symptoms. (2) Most people aren’t tested the same day they become ill, and it can take a number of days to receive a test result. We also have to verify addresses and complete case investigations before they are included on the dashboard. (3) Since the dashboard is released weekly, there are also people who complete isolation in the week leading up to the day the dashboard is shared.”

■ The state opened a new eligibility period and expanded the qualifications for a one-time COVID rent-subsidy program for low-income residents. Applicants must have lost income between April 1 and July 31 and before March 7 have been at or below 80 percent of the area median household income, adjusted for household size (e.g., $81,840 annually for a family of four). The new application period opens Feb. 1. Approved subsidies will be paid to the applicant’s landlord. Residents who have previously applied do not need to reapply. For details, see hcr.ny.gov/RRP.

■ On Dec. 26, the state Department of Health said it had been “made aware of reports that Parcare Community Health Network, an Orange County provider, may have fraudulently obtained COVID-19 vaccine, transferred it to facilities in other parts of the state in violation of state guidelines and diverted it to members of the public — contrary to the state’s plan to administer it first to frontline healthcare workers, as well as nursing home residents and staffers. We take this very seriously and DOH will be assisting State Police in a criminal investigation into this matter. Anyone found to have knowingly participated in this scheme will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

■ The federal government extended a temporary moratorium for most evictions until Jan. 31. To be eligible, renters must have experienced a “substantial” loss of household income, a layoff or “extraordinary” out-of-pocket medical expenses and can’t expect to earn more than $99,000 in 2020 (or $198,000 for married people filing their tax returns jointly). This declaration form is required.

■ Dutchess County outlined on Dec. 22 how it planned to allocate the more than $2.3 million it received through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act: about $1.3 million for eviction prevention; $450,000 for economic relief for businesses with five or fewer employees (including the owner); $400,000 for child care for low- and moderate-income parents balancing work and student remote learning; and $150,000 for municipal projects promoting food security and safety for seniors, including $25,000 to the City of Beacon.

■ On Dec. 21, British Airways and Delta Airlines said they would require a COVID-19 test before allowing passengers to board planes traveling from the UK to New York.

■ On Dec. 19, the state said local governments could allow low-income senior citizens and persons with disabilities to receive property tax exemptions for 2021 without appearing in person to apply.

■ Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro hosted his 50th virtual town hall on Dec. 22 about the COVID-19 shutdown. They take place via the county’s Facebook page.

■ On Wednesday (Dec. 9), Haldane Superintendent Philip Benante announced the district would switch to all-virtual learning until the holiday break because a number of staff members and 10 percent of the student body were in quarantine following a case at the school. The high school, which was on a hybrid schedule, would move to all-virtual on Dec. 10, with in-person classes scheduled to resume on Jan. 4, after the holiday break. Elementary and middle school, where students had been attending in-person daily (except for those who opted for virtual), would go virtual on Monday (Dec. 21) and also return in-person on Jan. 4.

■ Effective Dec. 14, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office in Poughkeepsie will change its in-person lobby access to Civil Bureau, Pistol Permit Bureau and Records Bureau services. Access will be by appointment only between 8 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. For Civil Bureau matters, call 845-486-3840. For Pistol Permit Bureau matters call 845-486-3883 or 845-486-3896. For Records Bureau matters, call 845-486-3810. The modified lobby access will not impact law enforcement services. Deputy sheriffs are available in the lobby 24 hours a day. For police assistance call 845-486-3800.

■ On Dec. 9, the Garrison School announced its middle-school students would go all-virtual as of Dec. 10 after an employee tested positive.

■ On Dec. 9, Cuomo announced that “the state’s vaccination distribution effort will focus on battling skepticism, include outreach to Black, brown and poor communities, as well as expedited distribution and administration. New York could receive its initial allocation of 170,000 vaccines as soon as this weekend, and expects further allocations in the following weeks…. High-risk healthcare workers, nursing home residents and staff are prioritized first to receive the vaccine, followed by other long-term and congregate care staff and residents and EMS and other health care workers. Essential workers and the general population, starting with those who are at highest risk, will be vaccinated after these initial priority groups.” The vaccine will be allocated on a regional basis, he said, with the Mid-Hudson receiving the third highest number of doses (19,200) behind New York City (72,000) and Long Island (26,500).

■ The Dutchess County health department is hiring for temporary positions to assist staff with data entry, call-taking and COVID rapid testing. The positions, which offer up to 30 hours of employment per week, require either graduation from high school or possession of an equivalency diploma/GED; for a COVID testing assignment, preferred qualifications include experience as an EMT, paramedic, LPN, CNA, RN or training in first aid and/or medical training.

■ In Beacon, Brother’s Trattoria closed through Dec. 12, according to a Facebook post by the restaurant, because it was informed that a patron who dined there on Nov. 27 and Nov. 28 has tested positive for COVID. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are closing the restaurant for 10 days, performing deep disinfection procedures and our entire staff will be tested,” it said.

■ On Dec. 2, Major Andrew Bigelow, chief of public health at Keller Army Community Hospital at West Point, provided an update of the situation on base and in Orange County and the Hudson Valley.

■ On Wednesday (Dec. 2), Haldane Superintendent Philip Benante wrote that “as of today, we received notice of three members of the school community who tested positive for COVID. Given the timing of when these individuals were last on campus and when they became symptomatic, it is not necessary to close the school for additional cleaning or contact tracing. I have reviewed each of the cases with the Putnam County Department of Health and our district physician who confirmed that our district has followed all appropriate health and safety protocols.”

■ Cuomo said on Dec. 2 that New York State expected to receive an initial delivery of COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer for 170,000 people by Dec. 15, if all safety and efficacy approvals are granted by the federal government. Additional allocations of vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are expected later in the month.

■ The state has established a COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline at 844-863-9314 for mental health counseling and resources. Health care workers can text NYFRONTLINE to 741-741 to access 24/7 emotional support services. For more information see omh.ny.gov.

