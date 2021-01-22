Suspect Appears in Putnam Court

Will return on Feb. 2

The Cold Spring man accused of attacking a woman in her apartment last summer made an appearance on Jan. 12 in Putnam County Court.

Chana Krauss, the Putnam County chief assistant district attorney who is prosecuting the case, described the session as a “conference” and said Tyrell P. Jones has not entered a plea. His next court appearance is Feb. 2.

Last November, Jones, 42, was charged with three felonies — burglary, assault and strangulation — after he allegedly attacked a woman in the early morning hours of June 30. He was arrested on Nov. 9 and released on a $100,000 bond.

The case was moved in December from Cold Spring Justice Court to Putnam County Court.

