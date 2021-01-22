The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 23
Sandy Galef Town Hall
PHILIPSTOWN
10 a.m. Via Zoom
914-941-1111 | [email protected]
Call the assemblywoman’s office if you live in Philipstown and don’t receive an email with a Zoom link and phone number to participate.
THURS 28
Paper Craft Workshop
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
Pick up a crafting kit at the library and learn how to collage a cigar box.
THURS 28
Adult Trivia
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Bring a team or play solo and win prizes for correct answers. Register to join the Zoom event.
THURS 28
Healthcare for All New Yorkers
GARRISON
7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
bit.ly/NYHealthActJan28
A panel of legislators and medical professionals will discuss via Zoom how the New York Health Act could be passed this year to provide health care to all New Yorkers. Register online.
FRI 29
Trivia Night
COLD SPRING
8 p.m. Via Zoom
haldaneschoolfoundation.org
Teams of one to eight players will compete online at this annual competition to raise funds for the Haldane School Foundation. Cost: $35 per player
TALKS
MON 25
Flash Writing
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Register to join this Zoom event with Current reporter Mike Turton and learn to write a story in 75 words.
MON 25
Dancing with the Devil
NEWBURGH
7 p.m. Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra
newburghsymphony.org
Music Director Russel Ger will discuss online the relationship between Shostakovich and Stalin. Cost: $20
TUES 26
Tips for Staying Fit Working at Home
COLD SPRING
Noon. Via Zoom
914-734-3159 | nyp.org/hudsonvalley
Michael Del Grosso, a physical therapist at NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, will explain the best ways to position your body while working or studying at home and the equipment to use for fitness.
TUES 26
Know Your Rights with Unemployment Benefits
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
In this Zoom presentation, William McNamara, a staff attorney at Legal Services of the Hudson Valley, will discuss your rights when it comes to unemployment benefits.
WED 27
Flowers into Paint
BEACON
1 p.m. Howland Public Library
845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org
Joyce Raimondo will lead a discussion of Georgia O’Keefe’s work during a workshop about creating a flower-painting project.
ANIMALS & NATURE
SAT 23
Owl Prowl
CORNWALL
7 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506 x204
hhnm.org
Learn about owls and their history, meet the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum’s owl ambassador and take a nighttime hike to call for owls. Also SAT 30. Registration required. Cost: $15 ($10 members)
SUN 24
Spotting Winter Birds
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
Pete Salmansohn of the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society will teach participants via Zoom how to identify winter birds. Registration required.
WED 27
Reflections on Teaching About Hudson River Fish
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Sloop Clearwater
clearwater.org
Register to watch the last of a four-part online series by contributors to the third edition of The Hudson: An Illustrated Guide to the Living River. Cost: $7 (members free)
THURS 28
Restoring Resilient Tropical Forests
MILLBROOK
7 p.m. Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies
eventbrite.com/cary-institute-of-ecosystem-studies
Ecologist Sarah Batterman will discuss how tropical forests store carbon, enhance biodiversity and are resilient to future climate conditions.
SAT 30
Hudson River EagleFest
GARRISON
9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D, Garrison
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
Register in advance for two-hour slots to view eagles from the grounds overlooking the Hudson River and Constitution Marsh as part of the annual event organized by the Teatown Lake Reservation. Staff members from the Constitution Marsh Audubon Center and Putnam Highlands Audubon Society volunteers will be on hand to assist. Also SAT 6. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors, $6 ages 5 to 18, free for children under age 5)
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 23
Dream Out Loud Poetry Workshop
BEACON
4 p.m. Compass Arts | compassarts.org
Poet Gold will lead a two-part workshop for students in grades 6 to 12. Also SAT 30.
Cost: Sliding scale
TUES 26
Kids’ Craft with Mrs. Merry
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
Pick up the materials in advance and then join the Zoom meeting. Register in advance.
FRI 29
Spanish Storytime
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
Miss Yrma will teach Spanish basics through bilingual songs and stories.
LITERARY
SAT 23
Rae Armantrout and Heller Levinson
GARRISON
3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
In this Zoom presentation, Armantrout, who won the Pulitzer Prize for her 2010 poetry collection, Versed, will read from her latest collection, Conjure, while Levinson will read from Seep. Mary Newell will lead a discussion with both poets.
SUN 24
Poetry, Songs and Stories of Radical Trust
GARRISON
8 p.m. Garrison Institute
garrisoninstitute.org
Jennifer Bloom will perform original songs, poems and stories with a guided meditation on the theme of radical trust on the Sunday before every full moon. Register online.
THURS 28
History Book Club
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Split Rock Books
845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com
The group will discuss, via Zoom, The Open Veins of Latin America, by Eduardo Galeano. Register online.
MUSIC
SUN 24
Alessio Bax and Lucille Chung
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
howlandmusic.org
This four-hands piano performance by Bax and Chung will be livestreamed as part of a Howland Chamber Music Circle series. The program includes Debussy’s Prélude à l’après-midi d’un faune and Stravinsky’s Petrushka. Cost: $20 donation
WED 27
Van Morrison’s Moondance
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Bardavon
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
On the 51st anniversary of the album, watch tribute performances by Sweet Honey in the Rock, Rickie Lee Jones, Tom Chapin, BoomKat and others curated with commentary by the Bardavon producer and director. Donations welcome.
THURS 28
A Face for Radio
POUGHKEEPSIE
6 p.m. Via Instagram
music.vassar.edu/concerts
The music department at Vassar College will kick off Modfest with a video hosted by Sarah LaDuke of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in which she speaks with artists and faculty who will participate in the annual festival. At 7 p.m. on SUN 31, Brian Quijada and Nygel Robinson will record the seventh track of their musical Mexodus, which is inspired by the 4,000 to 10,000 enslaved people in the southern U.S. who pursued a journey to Mexico instead of looking north.
THURS 28
The Valley Hour
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
845-831-4988 | thevalleyhour.com
Annalyse and Ryan host RoseAnn Fino and Dan Zlotnick for an evening of songs and stories. Donations welcome.
VISUAL ART
SAT 23
Blue Like an Orange / Games, Guns and Glory
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org
This is the opening reception for exhibits of Elise Church’s still-life and interior paintings and Mison Kim’s exhibition of diagrammatic works on paper.
CIVIC
SUN 24
Planning Board
PHILIPSTOWN
9:30 a.m. The Garrison
2015 Route 9 | philipstown.com
The public is welcome to participate in a site visit to the proposed future home of the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival.
MON 25
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
MON 25
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
TUES 26
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
THURS 28
Planning Board
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 p.m. Via Zoom
This is a special meeting to discuss the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival development at The Garrison. Email [email protected] to join.
