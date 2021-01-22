The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 23

Sandy Galef Town Hall

PHILIPSTOWN

10 a.m. Via Zoom

914-941-1111 | [email protected]

Call the assemblywoman’s office if you live in Philipstown and don’t receive an email with a Zoom link and phone number to participate.

THURS 28

Paper Craft Workshop

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

Pick up a crafting kit at the library and learn how to collage a cigar box.

THURS 28

Adult Trivia

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Bring a team or play solo and win prizes for correct answers. Register to join the Zoom event.

THURS 28

Healthcare for All New Yorkers

GARRISON

7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

bit.ly/NYHealthActJan28

A panel of legislators and medical professionals will discuss via Zoom how the New York Health Act could be passed this year to provide health care to all New Yorkers. Register online.

FRI 29

Trivia Night

COLD SPRING

8 p.m. Via Zoom

haldaneschoolfoundation.org

Teams of one to eight players will compete online at this annual competition to raise funds for the Haldane School Foundation. Cost: $35 per player

TALKS

MON 25

Flash Writing

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Register to join this Zoom event with Current reporter Mike Turton and learn to write a story in 75 words.

MON 25

Dancing with the Devil

NEWBURGH

7 p.m. Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra

newburghsymphony.org

Music Director Russel Ger will discuss online the relationship between Shostakovich and Stalin. Cost: $20



TUES 26

Tips for Staying Fit Working at Home

COLD SPRING

Noon. Via Zoom

914-734-3159 | nyp.org/hudsonvalley

Michael Del Grosso, a physical therapist at NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, will explain the best ways to position your body while working or studying at home and the equipment to use for fitness.

TUES 26

Know Your Rights with Unemployment Benefits

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

In this Zoom presentation, William McNamara, a staff attorney at Legal Services of the Hudson Valley, will discuss your rights when it comes to unemployment benefits.

WED 27

Flowers into Paint

BEACON

1 p.m. Howland Public Library

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org

Joyce Raimondo will lead a discussion of Georgia O’Keefe’s work during a workshop about creating a flower-painting project.

ANIMALS & NATURE

SAT 23

Owl Prowl

CORNWALL

7 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506 x204

hhnm.org

Learn about owls and their history, meet the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum’s owl ambassador and take a nighttime hike to call for owls. Also SAT 30. Registration required. Cost: $15 ($10 members)





SUN 24

Spotting Winter Birds

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

Pete Salmansohn of the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society will teach participants via Zoom how to identify winter birds. Registration required.

WED 27

Reflections on Teaching About Hudson River Fish

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Sloop Clearwater

clearwater.org

Register to watch the last of a four-part online series by contributors to the third edition of The Hudson: An Illustrated Guide to the Living River. Cost: $7 (members free)

THURS 28

Restoring Resilient Tropical Forests

MILLBROOK

7 p.m. Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies

eventbrite.com/cary-institute-of-ecosystem-studies

Ecologist Sarah Batterman will discuss how tropical forests store carbon, enhance biodiversity and are resilient to future climate conditions.

SAT 30

Hudson River EagleFest

GARRISON

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D, Garrison

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

Register in advance for two-hour slots to view eagles from the grounds overlooking the Hudson River and Constitution Marsh as part of the annual event organized by the Teatown Lake Reservation. Staff members from the Constitution Marsh Audubon Center and Putnam Highlands Audubon Society volunteers will be on hand to assist. Also SAT 6. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors, $6 ages 5 to 18, free for children under age 5)

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 23

Dream Out Loud Poetry Workshop

BEACON

4 p.m. Compass Arts | compassarts.org

Poet Gold will lead a two-part workshop for students in grades 6 to 12. Also SAT 30.

Cost: Sliding scale



TUES 26

Kids’ Craft with Mrs. Merry

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

Pick up the materials in advance and then join the Zoom meeting. Register in advance.

FRI 29

Spanish Storytime

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

Miss Yrma will teach Spanish basics through bilingual songs and stories.

LITERARY

SAT 23

Rae Armantrout and Heller Levinson

GARRISON

3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

In this Zoom presentation, Armantrout, who won the Pulitzer Prize for her 2010 poetry collection, Versed, will read from her latest collection, Conjure, while Levinson will read from Seep. Mary Newell will lead a discussion with both poets.

SUN 24

Poetry, Songs and Stories of Radical Trust

GARRISON

8 p.m. Garrison Institute

garrisoninstitute.org

Jennifer Bloom will perform original songs, poems and stories with a guided meditation on the theme of radical trust on the Sunday before every full moon. Register online.

THURS 28

History Book Club

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Split Rock Books

845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com

The group will discuss, via Zoom, The Open Veins of Latin America, by Eduardo Galeano. Register online.

MUSIC

SUN 24

Alessio Bax and Lucille Chung

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

howlandmusic.org

This four-hands piano performance by Bax and Chung will be livestreamed as part of a Howland Chamber Music Circle series. The program includes Debussy’s Prélude à l’après-midi d’un faune and Stravinsky’s Petrushka. Cost: $20 donation

WED 27

Van Morrison’s Moondance

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Bardavon

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

On the 51st anniversary of the album, watch tribute performances by Sweet Honey in the Rock, Rickie Lee Jones, Tom Chapin, BoomKat and others curated with commentary by the Bardavon producer and director. Donations welcome.

THURS 28

A Face for Radio

POUGHKEEPSIE

6 p.m. Via Instagram

music.vassar.edu/concerts

The music department at Vassar College will kick off Modfest with a video hosted by Sarah LaDuke of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in which she speaks with artists and faculty who will participate in the annual festival. At 7 p.m. on SUN 31, Brian Quijada and Nygel Robinson will record the seventh track of their musical Mexodus, which is inspired by the 4,000 to 10,000 enslaved people in the southern U.S. who pursued a journey to Mexico instead of looking north.

THURS 28

The Valley Hour

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

845-831-4988 | thevalleyhour.com

Annalyse and Ryan host RoseAnn Fino and Dan Zlotnick for an evening of songs and stories. Donations welcome.

VISUAL ART

SAT 23

Blue Like an Orange / Games, Guns and Glory

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

This is the opening reception for exhibits of Elise Church’s still-life and interior paintings and Mison Kim’s exhibition of diagrammatic works on paper.

CIVIC

SUN 24

Planning Board

PHILIPSTOWN

9:30 a.m. The Garrison

2015 Route 9 | philipstown.com

The public is welcome to participate in a site visit to the proposed future home of the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival.

MON 25

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

MON 25

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

TUES 26

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

THURS 28

Planning Board

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 p.m. Via Zoom

This is a special meeting to discuss the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival development at The Garrison. Email [email protected] to join.

