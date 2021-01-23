Dutchess Caps Delivery Fees

Grubhub, Door Dash limited to 15 percent

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro on Sunday (Jan. 17) signed an emergency order that temporarily caps service fees charged by third-party food delivery companies to no more than 15 percent of the order.

Molinaro said in a statement that while apps such as Grubhub and Door Dash are important for restaurants during the COVID-19 shutdown, their fee structures can mean that restaurants must pay as much as 30 percent on delivery orders.

The order also prohibits delivery services from publishing restaurant menus and increasing the price of items to include a delivery fee.

Molinaro thanked Legislator Nick Page, a Democrat whose district includes three wards in Beacon, “for bringing this important issue to our attention.”

HOW WE REPORT